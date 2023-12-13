Bike Of The Day: 2008 Ducati Desmosedici D16RR

In 2004, Ducati stunned the motorcycle world at Misano by revealing plans for a street-legal replica of its MotoGP racer. Fast forward to June 2006, and the Desmosedici RR debuted at Mugello, inspired by the 2006 Ducati GP6 raced by Capirossi, Gibernau, and Bayliss, who secured a historic win at Valencia.

The Desmosedici RR mirrored the GP6’s 90-degree V4 engine, compliant with Euro 3 standards at 188bhp, or 200bhp with the race pipe. The chassis replicated the GP6’s truncated trellis frame, featuring a pioneering carbon-fiber sub-frame for the seat.

Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes with radial monoblock calipers, and forged magnesium Marchesini wheels set new standards. Carbon fiber adorned the bodywork, while the aluminum fuel tank contributed to the svelte 171kg (376lb) weight.

This limited-production rocket, with only 1,500 examples slated for production, was initially offered exclusively to existing Ducati buyers of the previous 999R, with deliveries scheduled for 2007 and 2008. The Ducati Desmosedici RR is the first and only true MotoGP replica, destined to celebrate this prestigious race category’s era of maximum engine size (1000 cc) and establish a new milestone in terms of Italian technology, components, performance and style.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s