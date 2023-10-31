Bike Of The Day: 2005 Ducati 999R Xerox

The Ducati 999R Xerox is a rare replica of the superbike used by James Toseland and Regis Laconi in the 2005 and 2006 World Superbike Championship seasons, featuring the iconic Xerox Ducati livery.

This replica 999R Xerox model includes exclusive features over the standard 999R, such as Öhlins 43mm upside-down fully adjustable forks with black sleeves, Öhlins monoshock rear suspension with double damping adjustment, anodized black footpegs and top yoke, an aluminum body over the tubular steel trellis frame, and a numbered plaque on the top yoke. It also boasts a carbon-fiber fairing, plexiglass nose fairing, and magnesium headlight and mirror supports.

For braking, it utilizes twin 320mm discs with four-piston radial-mounted Brembo calipers at the front and a single 245mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch Marchesini forged light alloy wheels, fitted with Michelin Power Race tires in sizes 120/70 ZR17 front and 190/50 ZR17 rear.

The bike is currently equipped with its race components and comes with standard exhaust fittings, mirrors, rear mud guard, road indicators, a rear paddock stand, commemorative plaque, bike cover, and a tool kit, among other items.

Power is provided by the 999cc four-stroke ‘desmodromic’ L-twin engine, delivering a robust 150hp / 112kW and 107Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars