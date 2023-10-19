Bike Of The Day: 2005 Ducati 749 Custom by Jett Design Garage

The Ducati 749 was in production from 2003 to 2007, succeeded by the Ducati 848. Today, the 749 remains a sought-after secondhand bike, offering an appealing alternative to similarly powered 600cc superbikes from Japan.

This 2005 Ducati 749 underwent modifications by Jett Design Garage in Washington, DC. The custom bodywork includes a modified front fairing and a hand-built aluminum tail section finished in silver with Italian flag graphics. Additional features consist of a hand-built Alcantara solo seat, an adjustable Penske rear shock with a remote reservoir, and a lightweight chain, sprockets, and rearsets.

The bike is powered by a 748cc L-twin with a lightweight flywheel, a racing exhaust system, and a custom tune. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission featuring an SB Electronics quick shifter and a Yoyodyne dry slipper clutch.

Source: Bring A Trailer