Bike Of The Day: 2002 Ducati MH900e

Pierre Terblanche designed the MH900e as a nostalgic homage to Mike Hailwood’s triumphant 1978 Isle of Man TT-winning Ducati. This particular MH900e, numbered 1,363 out of the limited production run of 2,000, showcases a half-faired bodywork that has been repainted in a sleek metallic light blue hue complemented by white lettering.

Its distinctive features include a silver-powder-coated steel trellis frame and swingarm, an integrated clear windscreen, a white Danny Gray solo seat with a matching bumper pad, a bullet-style taillight adorned with an aluminum bezel, and a polished fuel tank cover panel boasting a numbered badge.

Powering this 2002 Ducati MH900e is an air-cooled 904cc L-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. Enhancements to this remarkable machine comprise a custom exhaust system coated with ceramic, a convenient drinking flask, a Moto Detail oil temperature gauge, an Öhlins monoshock for improved suspension, high-performance Pirelli Dragon Slick racing tires, meticulously milled levers, polished reservoir caps, a white Danny Gray seat accompanied by a matching bumper pad, and a Fast by Ferracci clutch featuring an open cover.

Source: Bring A Trailer