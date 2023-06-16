Bike Of The Day: 1996 Yamaha SRX600 ‘Cafe Racer’

This Yamaha SRX600 has been meticulously transformed into a bespoke cafe racer with a sleek and unique style. It boasts a 608cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine that delivers approximately 45bhp to the road through a five-speed transmission.

The bike has undergone numerous upgrades, including Motogadget instruments and ignition system, Rizoma front and rear brake reservoirs, an FZR1000 rear brake calliper, a Mikuni TM40 carburettor, an R6 Brembo master cylinder and clutch lever, Tarozzi universal rearsets, a BSM Future exhaust, Venhill brake hoses, a Venhill throttle grip and cables, Oberon mirrors, Maxton rear shock absorbers, bespoke turn-down fork-mounted handlebars, and a custom oil tank.

Source: Collecting Cars