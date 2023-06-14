Bike Of The Day: 1995 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail

This Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail is a highly modified example of a cruiser, transformed with various performance and cosmetic upgrades into a custom bike with a distinctive ‘Miami-style’ appearance.

The bike is finished in an attractive white and brown metallic paint scheme, adorned with red and gold pinstriping, vintage-inspired Harley-Davidson decals, chrome trim, and a pleated black leather seat pad with contrasting stitching.

Equipped with custom chrome 50mm fat-spoke wheels and whitewall tires, this bike now features adjustable air ride suspension both in the front and rear. It also includes a Cobra ‘fishtail’ exhaust system, a larger fuel tank, a custom Le Pera seat, braided lines, and numerous chrome upgrades such as laid-back handlebars, grips, switch blocks, master cylinder, light array, rear pegs, axle covers, brake and belt cover, oil tank and filter, as well as front-mounted forward controls and footrests.

For braking, it utilizes single front and rear 292mm brake discs to provide stopping power. The bike is powered by a 1,340cc ‘Evo’ V-twin engine that produces approximately 36kW and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars