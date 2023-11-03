Bike Of The Day: 1994 Ducati 900 Supersport Custom

The 1994 Ducati 900 Supersport is a custom creation crafted by Tyler Lunceford of North Motorcycle around 2011. It showcases a distinctive design with an orange powder-coated frame, complemented by a black fuel tank, Giugiaro-era “Ducati” logos, a singular round headlight, and 17″ three-spoke factory wheels. Enhanced front brake calipers from a 998, connected to a radial master cylinder with braided stainless hoses, have been integrated. The fork is positioned by a set of Speedymoto triple trees, and the swingarm is supported by an adjustable Öhlins shock.

A 944cc two-valve L-twin engine powers the motorcycle. It has been upgraded with Pistal pistons and ported cylinder heads from Bruce Meyers featuring ST2 camshafts. The engine cases are coated with zinc chromate primer, providing a matte-green finish, and the exposed Ducati Performance clutch is housed in a BCM Ducati billet aluminum side cover. Induction is facilitated by a pair of 41mm Keihin FCR “pumper” carburetors, and the exhaust system consists of a wrapped 2-1 header with a short carbon fiber canister.

Source: Bring A Trailer