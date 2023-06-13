Bike Of The Day: 1992 BMW K1100 – Kustom Moto

Introducing the BMW K1100, a remarkable cafe racer-style motorcycle that pays homage to the legendary Bavarian ‘Flying Brick’. This particular model has been meticulously customized and rebuilt by the renowned Kustom Moto, making it truly one of a kind.

Embodying a retro-inspired design, this sports bike is part of a limited production run of only ten custom K-series examples crafted by Kustom Moto. Its striking appearance is enhanced by the exquisite Metallic Pearl Blue finish, complemented by a carbon-fiber front fender. The seat pad, featuring an eye-catching hexagonal pattern, is a unique blend of black and Alcantara trim, perfectly matching the distinctive headlamp grille.

Equipped with 55mm gold R9T front forks integrated into a bespoke billet aluminum yoke, this K1100 offers a smooth and controlled ride. It boasts 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with twin front and a single rear disc brake setup, highlighted by Cerakoted Brembo Monobloc calipers and blacked-out Venhill lines and fittings. The bike is fitted with Shinko Trail Master tires, providing excellent grip and handling.

Under the surface, the BMW K1100 has undergone an array of custom modifications. It now showcases custom-made ‘Powerbrick’ rearsets, which incorporate a blacked-out Brembo master cylinder, an SPAL fan, and Samco hoses. The electrical system has been upgraded, and a custom ECU mount has been added. A stainless-steel battery box, Cerakoted for durability, has been crafted to perfection. The water and oil pumps have been rebuilt to ensure optimal performance. Additionally, the headers have been Cerakoted and fitted with a custom 4:1 collector that leads to a titanium Akrapovic muffler, providing a distinctive exhaust note.

The bike also features a Motogadget Pro dashboard with a convenient menu button, an M-lock starter unit for added security, and Gilles clip-ons with meticulously rebuilt switchgear and billet bar-end mirrors. Other notable enhancements include a custom-made side mount number plate holder, a billet aluminum fuel cap, Kellerman DF1000 flashers with integrated halo running and stop lights, and an upgraded Denali Soundbomb horn.

Powering this exceptional machine is a 1100cc four-cylinder engine, delivering approximately 100bhp, and mated to a five-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars