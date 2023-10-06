Bike Of The Day: 1991 Ducati 900SS Cafe Racer

Jay LaRossa from Lossa Engineering crafted this stunning Ducati 900SS cafe racer masterpiece. Power comes from a rebuilt 904cc L-twin engine, featuring high-compression pistons, a lightened flywheel, and a race-ready clutch seamlessly integrated with a six-speed transmission.

The bike boasts a sleek black finish adorned with tri-color racing stripes, all perched atop a creatively modified gold flake frame. Notable enhancements include the precision of Beringer brakes, the finesse of Öhlins suspension, a meticulously crafted custom aluminum fuel tank and tail section, the convenience of a Motogadget M-Lock and gauge, the agility of LSL clip-ons, and the reliability of Woodcraft rearsets. This Ducati 900SS cafe racer is a true work of art.

Source: Bring A Trailer