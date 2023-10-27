Bike Of The Day: 1975 MV Agusta 750S America

In less than 30 years since shifting from helicopter manufacturing to motorcycles, MV Agusta had achieved a remarkable 37 Grand Prix Championships, establishing itself as a dominant force in European and international racing circles. However, by 1975, the company faced a bleak outlook as retail sales waned.

In an attempt to revive the company’s fortunes, the new leadership in Italy heeded the advice of their U.S. importer, Chris Garville, and American MV Agusta retailer, Jim Cotherman. They decided to create a limited-edition sport bike tailored for the American market, resulting in the birth of the 750S America.

Based on the European 750S, the American version outperformed its European counterpart, thanks to a larger engine and the addition of turn signals and air filters to meet U.S. street-legal standards. In 1975, only 200 units were produced, with a total of 600 sold during the 750S America’s three-year production run.

Each unit was handcrafted in Italy, featuring a de-tuned sand-cast 788cc dual overhead cam inline four-cylinder engine with 26mm Dell’Orto square-slide carburetors for each cylinder. This engine produced 75 hp at an 8,500 RPM redline and achieved a top speed of 130 MPH. It also embraced a style reminiscent of MV’s contemporary race bikes and incorporated features such as a left-side shifter, turn signals, and air filters to meet U.S. market requirements.

