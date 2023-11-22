Bike Of The Day: 1974 Ducati 750 Sport

The Ducati 750 Sport, introduced in 1972, capitalized on the success of its predecessor, the 750 GT. Essentially a restyled 750 GT, the 750 Sport featured a new fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footrests.

By October 1972, its final form was established, boasting a more athletic appearance and a revamped engine with forged pistons and lighter components, allowing increased compression and a freer-revving engine. The Amal carburetors of the 750 GT were replaced with Dellorto PHF 32AS/AD carburetors.

Exclusively offering a “1 up” seating position, the 750 Sport embodied a more aggressive riding experience. Over its 1972-1974 production run, it underwent multiple changes, including shifts in engine finish and braking components.

In 1974, production maintained consistency, with Brembo brakes, a 38mm Ceriani front fork, and Marzocchi rear suspension. Ducati produced 1,602 750 Sport models from 1973 to 1974, including 200 for the US. Notably, 23 additional units were assembled from spare parts in 1978 after production ceased in 1974. Despite being succeeded by the 860 series, the 750 Sport remains iconic as Ducati’s first successful multi-cylinder engine, defining a pivotal moment in their history.

