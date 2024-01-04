Become a Member: Get Ad-Free Access to 3,000+ Reviews, Guides, & More
Bike Of The Day: 1971 Honda CB450 Army Cafe

This 1971 Honda CB450 underwent extensive customization, highlighted by a shortened rear frame, green bodywork adorned with military-style tank graphics, and various component replacements. The modifications include a new seat, handlebar, right-side mirror, front brake master cylinder, hand controls, rear-set foot controls, copper accents, an aftermarket speedometer, and Progressive Suspension rear shocks.

The green-finished bodywork, featuring military star graphics on the fuel tank, is complemented by a headlight guard, rear-set foot controls, integrated rear turn signals, and a brown-upholstered aftermarket seat with black piping. The right-side fork stanchion boasts a rectangular mirror, with provisions for handlebar-mounted mirrors in the control assemblies.

Black wire-spoke wheels with Shinko SR712 tires (110/90-19 front, 120/90-18 rear) enhance the bike’s aesthetics. The braking system includes a front disc and rear drum, equipped with a replacement master cylinder, braided stainless-steel brake lines, and a copper rear brake rod. The telescopic fork with green-finished legs received a seal replacement, while Progressive Suspension shocks support the rear.

The 444cc parallel twin engine, refinished in black, boasts an electric starter, kick starter, Keihin carburetors, NGK-branded plug boots, and a two-into-two exhaust system with wrapped header pipes and copper mufflers. Power is transmitted through a five-speed transmission and a drive chain to the rear wheel.

Source: Bring A Trailer