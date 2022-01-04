Bajaj Two-Wheeler EV Production to Start In June 2022

Bajaj Auto has announced its plans to set up a manufacturing facility for electric two-wheelers in India. The establishment will be located in Akurdi, Pune, and the first vehicles are expected to roll off the production line by June 2022.

Bikewale has mentioned in its report that the manufacturer is investing Rs 300 crore (more than $40 million) on this project. The factory is reportedly spread across a massive 500,000 square feet of land area and will have an annual production capacity of around half a million electric vehicles. Multiple aspects of the manufacturing process, like fabrication, assembly, painting, and quality assurance will take place here. The report also mentions that the new facility is expected to create about 800 new employment opportunities.

Bajaj’s only electric two-wheeler that’s currently on sale, the Chetak electric scooter, is also produced in a facility in Akurdi. This will likely be moved to the new facility once it’s set up. E-scooters like the Husqvarna Vektorr, which was showcased earlier this year, will also be manufactured in India.

The manufacturer has other products in the pipeline, one of which has been recently seen testing. It’s too early to tell if this upcoming scooter will share its platform with the Chetak, but the test mule did feature different styling and some new hardware elements.

In other news, Bajaj is also working on an entry-level ICE platform in collaboration with Triumph and we hope to see that make its debut later this year.