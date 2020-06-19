Aprilia Registers Baby Tunono Design

The Tuono 660 Looks Like It Is Coming

Aprilia showcased the RS 660 and Tuono 660 at the same time when they were concept bikes at EICMA this past year. The RS 660 got the green light pretty much right away in terms of becoming a production motorcycle. Now it seems the Tuono 660 will follow.

According to some registered designs spotted by the good folks at MoreBikes, and it showed the Tuono 660 in production form. To be clear, it looks pretty much exactly like the concept bike that was at EICMA. The design was filed with the patent office, and the chief change from the concept was a new pillion seat.

This bike shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Tuono bikes in Aprilia’s lineup are naked versions of the company’s sportbikes, and because Aprilia has the RS 660 it only makes sense that it would have the Tuono 660 as well.

That means the bike will get a parallel twin-cylinder 660cc inline engine that makes around 95 hp. The bike should also get an adjustable suspension set up, Brembo brakes, and most of the electronic systems from the RS 660, too. It should come out sometime next year.