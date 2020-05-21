Aprilia Is Out Testing the RS 660

It’s Nearly Ready

A lot of folks are eagerly awaiting the Aprilia RS 660 sportbike. The middleweight sportbike is going to open up a new market for Aprilia, and it should be a very impressive machine when it comes out. Right now the bike isn’t quite ready, but it seems like Aprilia is back at it to get it good to go. The motorcycle was spotted testing recently.

MoreBikes shared an image of the bike out testing alongside another motorcycle. There isn’t much new info from the spy shot that was nabbed by a photographer. MoreBikes notes that the only real news that can be gleaned from this image is the fact that the bike can carry a passenger. The image shows a read seat and footpegs.

Otherwise, the motorcycle looks mostly like the one that has been shown off previously. The possibility of it coming out this year are slim to none. The COVID-19 pandemic has likely put an end to any hopes of seeing the bike this year. There’s a chance Aprilia could showcase the production model before the end of the year. However, it will likely be next year before you can actually purchase one of these sportbikes.