Aprilia Has an Upcoming Small-Displacement Adventure Bike

Aprilia is known for its sportbikes, not adventure bikes, but the company recently saw success with the Terra 150 in Asia and now the company seems to be working on a 250cc. According to MoreBikes, the bike in the image above is a 250cc tester that was spotted. The spy photographer snapped an image of it.

The bike is rumored to feature a 249.2cc single-cylinder motor. It’s the same as the GPR 250. This should mean the bike will put out around 26 hp at 9,000 rpm. Torque for the little thumper will sit somewhere around 16 lb-ft. The bike will also likely get some long-travel suspension and an 18-inch tire up front and 17-inch tire in the rear.

There’s also a rumor, according to MoreBikes, that Aprilia will put out a more hardcore adventure version of the bike with upgraded suspension, bigger wheels, and more ground clearance. Regardless of what Aprilia chooses to do with the bike, I think it’s safe to say we won’t get it here in North America, which is a shame. Right now Aprilia doesn’t even sell the Terra in Europe, and bikes from Asia usually go there before they come to North America. If the motorcycle is a big hit and then goes to Europe, it could come here next, but I’m not holding my breath. I’ll just admire it from afar.