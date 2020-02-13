Aprilia Announces 2020 Aprilia Racers Days Track Program in the U.S.

Get Ready for Track Days

Do you love Aprilia and want to get out there on the racetrack and experience some speed and fun in a controlled environment? Then the Aprilia Racers Days track program is for you. This is a program that Aprilia has done in the past, but now the company has officially stated it will continue it in 2020.

This is good news for anyone who loves sportbikes, specifically Aprilia ones. Take a look at the schedule below and think about attending one of the events. I can’t imagine you’ll regret it.

Circuit of the Americas

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617

(Following MotoGP Weekend) Road Atlanta

Monday, April 20, 2020

5300 Winder Hwy

Braselton, GA 30517

(Following MotoAmerica Weekend) New Jersey Motorsports Park

Friday, May 15, 2020

8000 Dividing Creek Rd

Millville, NJ 08332 Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Monday, June 1, 2020

24551 Lerdo Hwy

Buttonwillow, CA 93206 The Ridge Motorsports Park

Monday, June 29, 2020

1060 W Eells Hill Rd

Shelton, WA 98584

(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

Yep, five tracks, five different dates. Aprilia Racers Days will have Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists on site. Pirelli, Dainese, and AGV, will also be on-site to help out. For more information, check out Aprilia’s website. For tickets to the events, click here.