Motorcycle NewsAprilia

Aprilia Announces 2020 Aprilia Racers Days Track Program in the U.S.

aprilia racer days

Get Ready for Track Days

Do you love Aprilia and want to get out there on the racetrack and experience some speed and fun in a controlled environment? Then the Aprilia Racers Days track program is for you. This is a program that Aprilia has done in the past, but now the company has officially stated it will continue it in 2020.

This is good news for anyone who loves sportbikes, specifically Aprilia ones. Take a look at the schedule below and think about attending one of the events. I can’t imagine you’ll regret it.

  1. Circuit of the Americas
    Tuesday, April 7, 2020
    9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
    Austin, TX 78617
    (Following MotoGP Weekend)
  2. Road Atlanta
    Monday, April 20, 2020
    5300 Winder Hwy
    Braselton, GA 30517
    (Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
  3. New Jersey Motorsports Park
    Friday, May 15, 2020
    8000 Dividing Creek Rd
    Millville, NJ 08332
  4. Buttonwillow Raceway Park
    Monday, June 1, 2020
    24551 Lerdo Hwy
    Buttonwillow, CA 93206
  5. The Ridge Motorsports Park
    Monday, June 29, 2020
    1060 W Eells Hill Rd
    Shelton, WA 98584
    (Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

Yep, five tracks, five different dates. Aprilia Racers Days will have Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists on site. Pirelli, Dainese, and AGV, will also be on-site to help out. For more information, check out Aprilia’s website. For tickets to the events, click here.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *