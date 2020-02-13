Aprilia Announces 2020 Aprilia Racers Days Track Program in the U.S.

Get Ready for Track Days
Do you love Aprilia and want to get out there on the racetrack and experience some speed and fun in a controlled environment? Then the Aprilia Racers Days track program is for you. This is a program that Aprilia has done in the past, but now the company has officially stated it will continue it in 2020.
This is good news for anyone who loves sportbikes, specifically Aprilia ones. Take a look at the schedule below and think about attending one of the events. I can’t imagine you’ll regret it.
- Circuit of the Americas
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
Austin, TX 78617
(Following MotoGP Weekend)
- Road Atlanta
Monday, April 20, 2020
5300 Winder Hwy
Braselton, GA 30517
(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
- New Jersey Motorsports Park
Friday, May 15, 2020
8000 Dividing Creek Rd
Millville, NJ 08332
- Buttonwillow Raceway Park
Monday, June 1, 2020
24551 Lerdo Hwy
Buttonwillow, CA 93206
- The Ridge Motorsports Park
Monday, June 29, 2020
1060 W Eells Hill Rd
Shelton, WA 98584
(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
Yep, five tracks, five different dates. Aprilia Racers Days will have Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists on site. Pirelli, Dainese, and AGV, will also be on-site to help out. For more information, check out Aprilia’s website. For tickets to the events, click here.
