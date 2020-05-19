Americade Rally Postponed Until July

Blame COVID-19

This Wednesday you’ll be able to pre-register for the Americade motorcycle rally. The rally was scheduled for June 2 to 6, but now it has been postponed to July 21 to 25. While not as big or important as Sturgis or Daytona Bike Week, Americade still draws tons of people and it has been running since 1983.

The Americade rally is less outlaw-Harley than Sturgis or Daytona, and that makes it a bit more inviting to a wider motorcycling audience. The decision to bump out the event to July is an interesting one. While July certainly seems safer than June, it will be interesting to see if the new dates chosen for the rally stick. With COVID-19 still a major issue in many areas of the U.S. and stay-at-home orders still in place in many areas, it could make the rally difficult to pull off.

Set to happen at Lake George, New York, it’s important to note that the stay-at-home order for the state was bumped out from May 15 to May 28th. It’s unclear if the order will stay in place longer than that. The event organizers said that everything is pending guidelines from Governor Andrew Cuomo, so while the new dates are set, they’re likely not set in stone.