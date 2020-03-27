The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Is Expected to Proceed

Business as Usual

The upcoming Sturgis Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota isn’t until August, but concerns about the rally continuing this year have already been brought up due to the Coronavirus. However, Jerry Cole, the director of the rally, said that he expects the rally to continue as scheduled. He and his staff are planning the rally as if it will proceed without any issues.

To be fair, it is five months out, and the situation with the pandemic could be far different by the time August rolls around. Cole did say that he and his team are not ignoring the issues the virus has caused in the world and monitoring the situation. “We’re hoping that things will get under control, and we will go from there. If things change, we will let people know,” said Cole in an interview with the Rapid City Journal.

For those unaware of what the rally is, it’s a massive gathering of motorcyclists, and it has been going on for decades. It was started in 1938 by the Jackpine Gypsies motorcycle club and it has continued every year since except for a couple of years during WWII. This year should continue on business as usual, but that all depends on how things go in the coming months.