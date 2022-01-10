Alpinestars Introduces Three New Airbags at CES

When Alpinestars attended the 2022 CES this month (held in Las Vegas), we were expecting them to reveal something in the safety department – after all, 2020’s CES saw the brand debut their Tech-Air 5, a unit that increased coverage of the torso, rendering it safer than the previous model.

This year, they dropped not one, not two, but three new moto-airbags for the event’s crowds – and they are the new Tech-Air 10, the Tech-Air Off Road V2, and a nifty entry-level airbag called the Tech-Air 3.

The report from MCN states that the Tech-Air 10 is the brand’s most thorough airbag system, with protection covering “the rider’s shoulders, chest, full back, and hips.”

Alpinestar’s new Tech-Air Off Road V2 system was purportedly “updated following the firm’s experience in three years of Dakar racing.” We’re presuming this means a faster release time for the airbag itself, as well as updated materials.

The final unit – the Tech-Air 3- is designed to be light, flexible, and portable for convenience. As such, the airbag system can be worn over a jacket, since it is also weather-proof.

We haven’t got an exact number for pricing, though the article advertises the Tech-Air 3 as “[an] entry level system, aimed at commuters predominantly,” so we’re expecting that particular model to be slightly more cheddar-friendly.

Stay tuned for the price reveal, as we expect that to be coming up in the next couple of months; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*all media sourced from MCN and Alpinestar’s official website*