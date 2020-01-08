Alpinestars Revealed the New Tech-Air 5 at CES

The Next-Gen Airbag System Is Here

We discussed that Alpinestars would debut the Tech-Air 5 airbag system at CES, and now the company has done it. The active electronic airbag system utilizes six integrated sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a crash and deploy the airbag technology.

This new system works faster and better than any of the mechanical systems that are already on the market. The airbag system itself provides better protection, too. It now covers the shoulders, chest, ribs and all of the back. This should dramatically reduce the possibility of shoulder and collarbone injuries.

Alpinestars says that it used years of research collected from over 50 percent of the top MotoGP riders as well as data from Alpinestars customers to create this new piece of gear. The airbag can deploy in as fast as 20 to 40 milliseconds, depending on the size of the garment.

According to Alpinestars, the impact absorption the system provides reduces impact force by up to 93 percent when compared to a passive protector. The battery in the system provides 30 hours of riding time, and the system can be charged by a simple micro USB connection. Status of the airbag system can be seen through an app. This vest can be worn under basically any jacket, too, making it one of the best options on the market. The price sits at $699.95.