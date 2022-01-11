Alabama: A Peek Inside the New Barber Advanced Design Center

When we think museum, we typically think of our past, generously sprinkled with a bit of the present; relics of our history, preserved for the education and wonderment of generations to come.

While this format has its place, there are some that also shift their focus forward the future – and there’s none that show this off better than the Vintage Motorsports Museum’s Barber Advanced Design Center (BADC).

Not only is the the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum considered “the world’s biggest and best motorcycle museum,” but RoadRacing World tells us that the BADC has been built to work in tandem with the rest of the museum, inspiring a new generation of creative thinkers for the moto-minded masses. The center outdoes itself, too, with “ the latest computer-aided design (CAD) as well as old-school clay modeling, with the capacity to turn concepts into product reality.”

If that’s not neat, I don’t know what is.

“The Advanced Design Center was created to open the door to thinking,” Mr. Barber stated about his latest vision.

“We need people to think beyond what’s happening today and see how we can improve on it, and not just motorcycle design.”

All told, the center boasts multiple workstations, a handful of 3-D scanners, and 3-D printers – all available as tools to play a part in shaping our future on two wheels.

The report gives us one more juicy bit of information before turning our attention to the video above; apparently, the coming months will see BADC releasing data on a ‘radical and exotic’ project they’re calling the ‘Mono Project.’ We expect this to be a fun bit of eye candy, seeing as one of the connections to the above video is none other than BADC’s designer, Brian Case, designer of the unique Motus MST V-4.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*all media sourced from RoadRacing World*