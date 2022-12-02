Airoh Reveals World’s First Built-In Airbag Helmet

You heard right; as of 2022 EICMA, the world now has an integrated airbag helmet for motorcyclists…a prototype, anyways.

The unit is as yet unnamed, but shows off some intriguing tech; Swedish safety firm Autoliv joined Airoh on the project, and they’ve been working on airbags in anything from vests to motorcycle front fairings.

Now, after a boatload of CAE tests (virtual crash simulations showing structural and biomechanical stats on an impacted helmet), Airoh’s hoping that this lid will be able to build on the successes that Autoliv currently touts.

Air’s new airbag helmet prototype. Media sourced from the Airoh Facebook page.

Nearly 44% of all cars have Autoliv airbag products in them, and with research estimating around 35,000 people to have been saved from airbags, President and CEO of Autoliv, Mikael Bratt, is eager to sart similar successes in the two-wheeled sector.

“To substantially reduce the number of rider injuries and fatalities, we need to take a holistic approach,” states Bratt on MCN.

“Our insights into crash data, biomechanics and tools for injury assessment, in combination with expertise from Airoh is an opportunity to enhance head protection and save more lives.”

What do you think? Is this industry in need of an airbag helmet?

We’ll be extremely curious to see how a lid like this performs on impact compared to something like an Arai (we’re big fans of Arai. Check out the in-depth piece of pretty our man Jimbo did back in 2020).

Stay tuned via our newsletter, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.