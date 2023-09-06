AFT: Indian Clocks Historic AFT SuperTwins Championship

It’s official: Jared Mees is the man of the year for the 2023 AFT SuperTwins Championship, folks!!

Having swung aboard his trusty FTR750, Indian Motorcycle Racing’s American wonder led the charge to a stunning ninth-career Grand National Championship at Springfield Mile; that calculates out to a seventh consecutive AFT SuperTwins top-podium title for both Indian Motorcycle Racing and their FTR750.

Naturally, Mees is stoked by the honor of sitting tied with Scottie Parker’s all-time record – one slotted for a BIG battle next year.

Jared Bees aboard his trusty FTR750 for Indian Motorcycle Racing. Media sourced from AFT’s recent press release.

“It’s what you wake up for every day. It’s what you train for. Hats off to Scottie Parker – that’s the guy that keeps me going. He kept me going year after year, race after race. He’s still the best in my book, and it’s an honor to match something that he did.” – Jared Mees

Jared Bees aboard his trusty FTR750 for Indian Motorcycle Racing. Media sourced from AFT’s recent press release.

This is purportedly the fifth championship Mees has snatched aboard the FTR750, capturing trophies for 2017, 2018, 2021, and last year; the remaining years are courtesy of Briar Bauman, responsible for the first-place honors in years 2019 and 2020.

Of course, none are happier at the festivities than Gary Gray, the VP of Indian Motorcycle’s Racing, Service and Technology, commenting thus:

“Since our return to professional flat track racing in 2017, there has been no greater pairing in the sport than Jared Mees and the Indian FTR750.” “There’s no questioning Jared’s drive and dedication, as he’s truly one of the hardest working athletes in the paddock but jumping on an FTR750 proved to be a major unlock in his career, as he’s captured five of his nine career titles aboard that bike.” – Gary Gray, Vice President of Racing, Service and Technology for Indian Motorcycles

The 2023 Indian Motorcycle Racing team for AFT. Media sourced from AFT’s press release.

A big fat congratulations from the team at WebBikeWorld, and looking forward to the championship FTR that is undoubtedly in the pipeline for the coming model year!