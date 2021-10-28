Aegis Rider: Prototype Glasses Teach Motorcyclists How to Lean Into a Corner

Let’s face it; in a perfect world, we’d have everybody understanding how to get low and lean into a curve (we’d also perhaps have cheaper ARCH Motorcycles and a surplus of race tracks available to scoot top speeds for free, but I digress).

Unfortunately, the motorcycle community is full of new (and experienced) riders who have yet to get the hang of where to look on a lean – and the results can be dangerous when taking a corner faster than they can manage, regardless of what kind of bike they’re on.

With this in mind, an advanced motorcycle safety system in development (known as Aegis Rider) has developed a set of unique glasses that allow the rider to see their trajectory – both where they are meant to be through the curve, as well as how much to lean, and where to look coming out of that corner.

The report from VisorDown states that the software works from “a system of cameras, machine learning, and map processing…the system displays information via a heads-up-display through augmented reality glasses, in an attempt to make motorcycling safer for riders”.

Picture this. It’s a sunny day, you’ve got your shades on and you’re approaching a particularly annoying curve. Your shades engage, the HUD (heads-up-display) beams a visible line along the road you’re looking at to suggest the optimal line (and lean) to take.

As you’re tackling that corner, the system “keeps an eye out for dangerous curve manoeuvres or sharp corners, the incorrect speed for an upcoming corner, or hazards on the way.”

Sounds nifty, though the question to ask is no longer ‘how safe can I be’, but ‘how much safety aid should I use before it starts to make things worse’?

VisorDown hit the nail on the head here. What if the machine doesn’t spot a hazard/problem in the road, or you’re riding in the dark? How much can you rely on the information provided? We all know people that rely too heavily on gear to protect them when out on the road, and there will definitely be a temptation to do the same with this software.

The report states that the company is still in the testing phase of the program, so nothing is set in stone; however, for a concept attempting to ease riders into the more basic know-hows connected with riding, I could see this program being a useful learning tool – a way to grow new riders more confidence in beginner courses at the very least.

Fancy a test ride of the software? The company is actively looking for participants ready to try the Aegis Rider out. Register as a test rider on their website if you’re interested; in the meantime, be sure to read up on other motorcycle safety articles we’ve curated for you from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.