Motorcycle Safety Foundation Offers Free Digital Learning Content

Gain New Knowledge and Brush Up On What You’ve Already Learned

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) doesn’t just want you to sit around on your backside while styling home. The organization has opened up free digital learning courses so that riders can become better and more knowledgable two-wheelers.

“The MSF has a wide variety of digital content that can help motorcyclists while many training sites and RiderCoaches are unavailable during this pandemic,” said Robert Gladden, MSF vice president of training operations. “Many riders are still on the road, getting where they need to go, and we want them, and all motorists, to be as safe as possible.”

MSF has a large online library full of educational materials that you can download and check out as well as fun tests and quizzes. You can also check out the MSF’s YouTube channel for dozens of virtual rides with Dr. Ray Ochs, the MSF vice president of training systems. He talks about real-world riding in and around Southern California.

Even if you’re an experienced rider, it’s never bad to brush up on skills and techniques offered by the MSF. And why not? The content they offer is free and can be really helpful. If you’re sitting around home, instead of watching yet another Netflix show, why not take in some motorcycle content from the MSF?