A MotoGP for India

Dorna Sports, the pappy of MotoGP proper, has just signed papers for the Grand Prix to have a start in India – and to say the industry’s excited would be a slight understatement.

We’re talking about the world’s largest two-wheeler market here; and considering Saudi Arabia also recently landed themselves a deal with Dorna, the news – while welcome – comes less a surprise and more acknowledgement of MotoGP’s expanding reach across the globe.

According to the report from AutoCar India, the event is being christened the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat,’ and will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), with potential to start as soon as next year (though 2024 seems more reasonable, considering FIM has to approve of the BIC first).

The MotoGP circuit, with advertisement showing that MotoGP is headed for India. Media sourced from Autocar India.

“[It’s] a no-brainer for MotoGP to come here given that India is the world’s largest two-wheeler market,” states the report.

“MotoGP continues to earn new audiences and fans worldwide,” adds Dorna Sports’ managing director Carlos Ezpeleta.

The MotoGP circuit. Media sourced from Deccan Herald.

“This makes it imperative for us to expand its presence to new destinations where fans and riders are growing every year.”

“India is key to our scheme of taking MotoGP to new frontiers.”

Thanks to a competitive grid and well-organized regulations, it’s also possible that MotoE will have a Bharat start – though nothing yet has been confirmed on that front.

Be sure to stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twitsies.