MotoGP: Marc Marquez Loves his New Teammate

As Marc Marquez preps for a new season of twisty shenanigans with Honda Repsol, we’ve been keeping tabs on what he thinks of Honda’s teammate choice for 2023 – and it’s safe to say Marquez is looking forward to working with MotoGP’s reigning 2020 champion.

Previously, Joan Mir was racing for Suzuki, before the brand quit MotoGP (a bit of a messy situ, really, since MotoGP contractor Dorna Sports wasn’t updated until after the news went live).

Now, it looks like Mir’s talent is in good hands – and while the dynamic duo may seem to guarantee smooth sailing, both riders know the work involved to create a good team is anything but.

Joan Mir and Marc Marquez on the MotoGP circuit. Media sourced from Motorsport.

“For me Mir was one of the best riders available on the market, especially as he has the ability to adapt,” comments Marquez in a report from Motorcycle Sports.

“He has this skill, which you need, to adapt to different conditions and different types of motorcycles: you can see him riding motocross motorcycles, flat track, karting, in mixed conditions and he is always «there», he is fast and is a MotoGP world champion.”

As for Marquez’s predictions, you can tell the wheels are already turning on what the coming MotoGP season quill look like for him and the rest of Honda Repsol:

“I think we have a very strong team. I think that with a rider like Mir and me we can be «there» but it is true that we have to work together, and when I say together I mean with Honda, so that we can achieve the main objectives: the championship and fight for [victories in the] races.”

