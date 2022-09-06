MotoGP: Saudi Arabia is Getting a GP!

Remember that bit of kerfuffle Valentino Rossi got himself into when he almost signed away his VR46 team to a Saudi Arabian prince in a sponsorship misunderstanding?

The hype was no joke, and neither is Arabia’s desire to get a GP of their own – which is why, just yesterday, Dorna Sports has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Motorsport Company to create a Saudi Arabian GP for the masses.

Valentino Rossi being cheeky. Media sourced from Motorsport.

According to the press release from Motorcycle sports, the event will be held annually – same as MotoGP™ – and follows in the footsteps of Formula 1, which just made its debut at the Jeddah circuit.

As for circuit events, we haven’t been told anything beyond the fact that a new layout is currently underway in Qiddiya, which will be a permanent location.

Quiddya will also play host to MotoGP™, ‘among other motorsport and motorcycling events.’

Carmelo Ezpeleta signing a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Company. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

“As the leading global championship for two-wheel circuit racing, we are thrilled at this opportunity for MotoGP™ to expand its reach within the Middle East by adding an annual Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia,” enthuses Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“The region is a key market for motorsport and the demand in the Kingdom for events of this kind is growing with research showing that 80% of Saudi fans wanting to see more in their country.”

“In the past few years, Saudi Arabia has shown its ability to stage major global motorsports events to the highest standards. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding codifies our shared intention to explore this opportunity further.”

MotoGP – San Marino Grand Prix – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, San Marino – September 4, 2022 Ducati Lenovo’s Jack Miller in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini. Media sourced from Reuters.

“We are confident that we will find an exciting and welcoming new home in the Kingdom and we look forward to further collaboration with the Saudi Motorsport Company to deliver on this joint ambition together.”

We look forward to seeing what comes of the Saudi Motorsport Company-Dorna partnership; in the meantime, be sure to stay connected via our new shiny webpage.

