A Honda Bike Takes On A Honda Car In A Drag Race

There’s something inherently thrilling about a supercar going head-to-head with a superbike. One good example of this exhilarating matchup comes from carwow, where they filmed a NSX facing off against a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade in two races: one starting from a standstill and the other a rolling start.

The all-new NSX boasts a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine, delivering 581 horsepower with the help of multiple electric motors. Despite its relatively hefty weight of approximately 3,800 pounds, the NSX can accelerate to 60 mph in a mere 3 seconds. On the other side, the Honda CBR1000RR, the opponent of the day, churns out 190 horsepower from a compact 1-liter engine and weighs in at just 430 pounds.

Even though the CBR1000RR clearly enjoys a power-to-weight advantage, with more than double the power per pound, the two contenders prove to be remarkably evenly matched. To discover which one emerges victorious, be sure to watch the video!