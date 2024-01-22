A Ducati Panigale V4 Takes On Two Supercars In A Drag Race

In a new video from OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG YouTube channel, we get to witness an adrenaline-packed showdown between a Ferrari, McLaren, and Ducati.

Representing the superbike community is a 2018 Ducati Panigale V4S, a 220 brake horsepower, 1100cc V4 naturally aspirated beast. For the supercar lovers, we have a Ferrari 812 Superfast, boasting a stunning 789 brake horsepower mid-mounted V12 engine and a 2018 McLaren 720S, a 710 brake horsepower V8 twin-turbo powerhouse.

So, what do you think? Will the Ducati have a chance of beating two supercars in a straight-line race? Watch the video to find out!