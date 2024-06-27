wBW Weekly News Round-Up: June 21-27 Edition

Welcome to the end of June, when suburban life gets marginally louder, and the itch to swing a leg over a pair of wheels and ride into the sunrise (away from the noise) is second to none… and if you’re like me and reside in the fickle armpit of the Great North, then you’re about to barrel into Canada Day and all the belly-bustin’ meat sweats that make the long weekend (and post-antics fiber intake) unforgettable.

In commemoration of our entry into the dog days of summer, we’ve got a particularly wacky list of moto updates from the Powersport industry, perfect for weekend ice breakers.

Want to know who punched in to make our headlines this week? The docket of ‘do’s includes the following:

A view of Yamaha’s semi-automatic transmission in an MT-07 A dude readying to break a record for “Fastest Speed Dragged Behind A Motorcycle” BMW’s decision to not invest further in EV bikes (specifically, an electric sportbike) Motorcycle soccer (Motoball) and France’s new 30-piece electric motorcycle donation Episode Six of Indian’s “Forged” Series… ’60s chopper style

Let’s dive in and get started, shall we?

Front-Seat View: Yamaha’s Semi-Automatic Transmission

A view of Yamaha’s semi-automatic transmission. Media provided by Yamaha.

…in an MT-07

Word may still be out on the exact “-deets of Yamaha’s incubating YZF-R9, but the company has certainly been very forthcoming with their other techy brainchild: The Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission, or “Y-AMT.”

For transparency, Yamaha’s first exploration into the world of automatic shifting began almost two decades ago, in 2006, when the company created the Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) system and installed it into its FJR1300.

The Y-AMT, when implemented, would forgo the YCC-S’s use of hydraulics for electromechanical actuators; in this case, one would be used for the shifter and the other for the clutch.

The perks? Quicker shifting, though riders will apparently still be able to switch to manual gear shifting if they choose to keep the traditional mindset.

Here’s an excerpt from the incomparable Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com, explaining how the Y-AMT will work once the tech gets here:

“Y-AMT will offer both a fully-automatic AT mode or an MT manual shift mode with small ‘see-saw’ levers on the left switchgear. A thumb-controlled minus lever below the left grip activates downshifts, while an index finger-controlled plus lever in front activates upshifts. Even in AT mode, riders will always have the option to step in and manually shift gears as needed.” – Dennis Chung, “Yamaha Joins the Automated Manual Transmission Club” ( Motorcycle.com )

We’re told that Yamaha’s registered a model under “MTN890-S” and “RN88,” suggesting heavily that we’ll soon see a Y-AMT system on Yammie’s updated MT-09.

Would you like the option of a semi-automatic transmission on an MT-09 or YZF-R9?

What a Drag: Johnny Davies Preps for “Fastest Speed Dragged Behind A Motorcycle”

Johnny Davies, a stuntman, on a motorcycle. Media provided by JD Stunts.

…And he’s going to have to beat 156.3mph.

I’ll be the first to admit that our good industry is riddled with adrenaline junkies, myself notwithstanding … but pursuing the fastest speed at which one can be dragged behind a riderless motorcycle has got to take the week’s worth of cake posited.

Seriously.

According to MCN’s Dan Sutherland, a bloke by the name of Jonny Davies (aka “JD Stunts”) is readying to break a new world record for “Fastest Speed Dragged Behind A Motorcycle.” The task isn’t easy, either, thanks to a Liverpool gent who, in 1999, skidded up to an uncomfortable 156.3mph from the back of a Suzuki Hayabusa.

Davies’ machine of choice for the world record attempt is a slightly more supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX.

Of course, we have the question of the hour: What shoes does Davies wear to protect his toebeans from the heat of the skid?

The chosen material is titanium, which provide the base of the man’s boots.

Here’s how Davies is feeling about his prep work:

“It felt really good, it felt so natural. The bike is perfect for the job. On the top speed runs I was letting go of the bars to see what the stability was like at 160mph, and it was just straight as an arrow. “The bike gives me confidence with how smooth it is… I’ve never even skied before on snow. I’ve never done anything like that, so I can’t really compare it with anything. It feels exactly how it is.” – Johnny “JD Stunts” Davies, “Kawasaki-powered stunt rider gets first practice ahead of high-speed ski record attempt” ( MCN ).

Additional coverage tells us that Davies has made it up to 86mph, with a ways – and a few days – to go before the current world record can be challenged.

Are you excited to see the results of Johnny Davies’ world record attempt?

Electric Everything: BMW Puts the Brakes on Electric Dreams Due to “Low Demand”

Markus Flasch, the current CEO of BMW Motorrad. Media provided by The Pack.

Opinions Courtesy of CEO Markus Flasch

It seems only yesterday that BMW Motorrad was showing off their new CE 04 marketing campaigns and the connected apparel designed to appease a newed generation; now, we hear from an article on Motociclismo that CEO Markus Flasch is slowing down on the company’s two-wheeled EV dreams.

The reason? Apparently, he can’t find anybody willing to spend a decent five-digit amount on an electric BMW sport bike, and we now have that in writing.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

“There is a logical side and an emotional side to the response. The logical side is that, when we look at the facts and figures of the [Vision DC Roadster], its development was quite mature. But it was, by far, not competitive with a model like the M 1000 R. And then we looked at how the business is going… we have 77% of the total electric motorcycle market with our electric scooters CE 04 and CE 02. So, why would I invest BMW’s money to build a motorcycle to enter the remaining 23%?… Not now, maybe later. … The emotional part is that if we talk to users, I haven’t found anyone who said ‘I would spend €30,000 euros on an electric motorcycle to go around the lake or climb the mountain’.” – Markus Flasch, CEO, BMW Motorrad ( Motociclismo )

This news comes on the heels of BMW’s R20 concept reveal, a gas-powered bike with a pink bit of bodywork estimated to punt out 2,000cc’s of punch from an uprated boxer engine – and, just like that, BMW’s persona promises a further lean away from electric motorcycles, stepping further into the fossil fuel category… at least, for now.

Since BMW Motorrad isn’t as keen to release a production-ready electric superbike, which gas bike manufacturer do you think will have the honours of being the first to debut an EV sport bike?

Motoball: Soccer, But with Motorcycles

A view of an electric motorcycle donated to the FMF for the purpose of Motoball. Media provided by The Pack.

… and Why the French are Saying Yes to EV Mounts for their Championships

Soccer.

Football.

Footy.

Whatever you call it, it lauds the relationship between foot and ball, and it’s out there in every form you can imagine. I can say with certainty that, until I heard of Motoball, my first-place takeaway variant was Bubble Soccer (look it up, you won’t be sorry).

Thanks to today’s newsies, that first-place spot is now in heavy competition, for I now have been educated on Motoball.

What is Motoball, you ask? – Think soccer, but with motorcycles.

Others have likened the 92(ish)-year-old WWII-era game to polo, sans mallets (include those and you’re one step away from a quirky rerun of Mad Max gone wrong).

The mental image of the sport was brilliant enough upon learning it existed, so you can imagine my delight when I followed up with a healthy dive into Youtube’s available coverage; a few videos later, and I’ve read that the French Motorcycling Federation (FMF) was just gifted with 30 electric E-Moto V2 bikes from a company called Electric Motion, putting FMF that much closer to a Motoball championship with all electric machines.

FMF’s president, in particular, is over the moon at the generous offering, having made the following statement in an article from The Pack:

“The French Motorcycling Federation has invested heavily in this project. We funded the prototype to ensure the excellence of the production of these 30 electric E-Moto V2 machines. The delivery represents the realization of a project initiated several months ago, which is particularly important to us. …The U18 teams of seven Moto-Clubs, including Camaret, Houlgate, Neuville, Robion, Suma Troyes, Valreas, and Voujeaucourt, are already equipped with these advanced machines. And this is just the beginning!” – Sébastien Poirier, President, French Motorcycling Federation ( The Pack )

With FMF’s electric machines now readying for a new Motoball experience, which machine would you rather see under France’s talented Motoball teams?

Indian “Forged” Series: Episode Three ft. Unique Custom Cycles

In which Ronna Norén of Sweden relives the New York chopper scene of the ‘60s

Indian Motorcycles has just released the third episode of their “Forged” series – and this week’s iteration shows off a pivotal figure that was at the center of the 1960s chopper craze: Ronna Norén.

Having been christened by Ola as the “Roland Sands of Europe,” Norén has been building choppers since the age of 14. Forty years later, his work continues paying homage to the chopper scene. The gent is known for beginning projects with the simplicity of an engine on a table, around which the bike is gradually built.

As for the Indian Scout that Norén built for Indian, the Swede had a particular agenda in mind, with the end result inspired by Stan Dishong’s unforgettable New York chopper vibe.

To say Norén’s a humble man is the understatement of the century:

“I think my style is nothing special, but it’s clean. It is important that the build is timeless and not a trend.” – Ronna Norén, founder, Unique Custom Cycles ( Indian Motorcycles )

For this episode, we’re told Ronna cut the bike’s chassis above the bike’s heart, raising the front end, lengthening the forks, and adding 21” front and 18” rear rolling duty.

The decision to raise the front has also been accompanied by cutting up / reshaping the Scout’s gas tank, moving the fuel pump and adjusting the tank to fit around the bike’s chassis/air filter.

Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

Naturally, Ola Stenegärd and the team at Indian are excited to show us the final product of Norén’s inspiration; after all, custom builds are at the heart of Indian’s Scout, proving that the model is ideal for “self-expression:”

“Hosted by fellow builder Roland Sands, the Forged series highlights how customizers were always in the minds of Indian Motorcycle’s design and engineering teams when developing the all-new Indian Scout. With a new steel tube frame plus easily removed and replaced metal bodywork, the Indian Scout is much easier to work with, making it a perfect canvas for self-expression.” – “Indian Motorcycle brings the Forged Indian Scout video series to Europe with Ronna Norén of Unique Custom Cycles” ( Indian Motorcycles )

What do you think of Norén’s work on a custom Scout for Indian Motorcycles?