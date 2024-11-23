2024 HeyBike Ranger S Review

The updated-for-2024 HeyBike Ranger S arrived on my doorstep in mid-October. Thankfully, Alberta has had a relatively mild fall, which has permitted me to make ample use of the local trails. Most of the time, I ride “acoustically” on my Orbea Occam H30, but when reviewing an ebike, I spend more time in the electric saddle than not.

Given that the Ranger S arrived in the middle of an Albertan fall, I got to subject it to, erm, “ride it” in, varied conditions, including after several inches of fresh snow in freezing temperatures. I took the view of “What would this bike be like daily?” and, if I’m honest, I also hooned the snot out of it (they did equip it with the hub motor equivalent of a Hemi V8, after all).

If you’re short on time, here are the five things about the HeyBike Ranger S you need to know:

The motor + throttle combination is potent and fast – The Ranger S 1000 easily accelerates to its governed speed limit of 32 mph (51 kph) on flat terrain. The speed limit can be adjusted via the HeyBike app (you can also set speed limits for each PAS setting if you want to). The Ranger S is limited to 28 mph / 45 kph in Canada.

Riding dynamics on smooth terrain are surprisingly good, and even great considering the folding form factor – Folding ebikes aren’t usually that much fun to ride. Still, the Ranger S is pretty good, considering the form factor and wheel size. It doesn’t perform well off-road, but with those wheels and fork, how could it?

You’ll get closer to 30 miles (48 km) of range vs. the 55 miles (88 km) claimed – While the Ranger S handles well, it still only comes with a bargain-basement 7-speed Shimano groupset and weighs 72 lbs; to climb any incline, you’ll be using the motor and, considering how good this motor is, you’ll probably be using it a lot .

It folds and is relatively compact, but putting it into a car trunk is dicey – I could fit it in the trunk of my 2017 Ford Fusion, but I couldn’t get it to lie flat enough to close it. If you want to move it around folded, you’ll need an SUV, van, or truck (or a trunk 10% bigger than my Fusion’s).

The 14.5 Ah (692 Wh) battery is UL certified and removable – It also has a dedicated on/off switch, which is set to “off” when it first arrives. The battery can be charged via the included 4A fast charger on and off the bike.

If you need a bike you can fold and tuck away in a corner, but you still want that bike to haul ass if needed, the Ranger S is a value-focused contender, rain, snow, or shine.

Words & Photography: Cameron Martel

HeyBike supplied the Ranger S at no-charge. We do not have a financial relationship with HeyBike. All reviews are subject to our review policies. Products are scored based on our hands-on experiences with it. I am an avid biking enthusiast (both “acoustic” and electric) and have hands-on reviewed more than 30 ebikes to date.

2024 HeyBike Ranger S 1000W Specifications

MSRP: $1,699 USD / $2,299 CAD

Where to Buy: HeyBike website ( Canada )

Warranty: 30-day free trial, 2-year warranty

Top Speed: 32 mph / 55 kph (28 mph / 45 kph in Canada)

eBike Class: Class 3 out of the box, lockable to class 2

Range: Claimed 55 miles / 88 km (wBW estimated 20 miles / 32 km)

Bike Weight: 72 lbs / 32.7 kg (including batteries)

Weight capacity: 400 lbs (181.5 kg)

Motor: Generic 1,000-watt hub motor (1,800-watt peak)

Torque: 100 Nm (est. 180 Nm peak)

PAS: Torque, 5 -levels (app adjustable)

Brakes: RSX hydraulic brakes w/ 180 mm rotors

Gearing: Shimano Tourney 7-speed

Battery: 48V 14.5 Ah (692 Wh), UL certified

Wheels & Tires: 20” x 4” mag wheels and CST tires

Other: Headlight, powered taillight, turn signal, electric horn, front and rear fenders, rear rack

HeyBike Ranger S Unboxing & Assembly

The Ranger S is identical to every bike-in-a-box setup: you put in the handlebar and stem, front wheel, and seat, tighten everything up, charge it, and adjust the shifter and brakes as needed.

I was surprised to see paint wear on the bottom of the fork (it was packaged this way), and I noticed that I was missing a couple of small parts (one hex bolt for the display mount and one nut for the front-fender connecting bolt). Thankfully, I had the spares that Fucare included with the Gemini X, and I got myself sorted on the fender (sadly, not the display).

Overall, assembly was smooth, and my brother and I had it sorted in about 30 minutes. If I didn’t have the spare nut, I would not have been able to mount the front fender (or headlight).

Assembly Walkthrough Video

Notes

Unfortunately, my Ranger S was missing a few nuts and bolts (one hex bolt for the display and one washer/nut for the front fender.

Check everything before you assemble it in case you need spare parts from HeyBike.

If it’s your first time assembling a bike-in-a-box, plan for about an hour.

2024 HeyBike Ranger S Aesthetics & Design

Just like genetics play a major role in your overall appearance, the form factor of a bike will only let a designer do so much visually. Folding bikes aren’t exactly lookers, no matter how you massage their silhouette.

The Ranger S looks better than most folding ebikes. It comes in four high-pop colors (merlot red, stone blue, metallic sand, shark grey), and in my colorblind opinion, red is the best-looking of them.

The thick downtube helps the step-thru folding frame avoid looking wimpy (which is how I felt about the step-thru frame on the KBO Compact folding ebike I reviewed earlier this year). Commuter-focused amenities include the front/rear fenders, headlight/taillight, and integrated turn signals. Also included is an electronic horn, which manages to be both quiet and obnoxious simultaneously. I would greatly prefer an inexpensive bell.

Overall, the design is inoffensive and probably as good as a folding ebike at this price point will get.

What’s the 2024 HeyBike Ranger S Like to Ride?

The thumb throttle is on the right bars and responds to your inputs, whether subtle or otherwise. You can be gentle and coast along, or you can mash it and rocket to its top speed. Unless the slope is steep, the Ranger S never wants for acceleration.

The Ranger S 1000 accelerates briskly enough that the frame noticeably squats. Sure, the low-rent suspension fork plays a role here, but Ranger S is also genuinely fast. It’s almost as fast as the Himiway Cobra Pro, which sports a 1000-watt mid-drive.

So, it’s safe to say that the Ranger S 1000-watt hauls ass.

Handling and riding dynamics are average for the segment, though not quite as good as the Surface 604 Twist I reviewed last year (which features a rigid fork and better components).

The Ranger S prefers to be ridden on pavement or well-manicured trails, but it will handle gentle off-road riding if it has to.

Like other bikes that use small-diameter wheels, narrow handlebars, and cheaply-made no-name suspension, the Ranger S can get squirrely and bouncy if you stress the suspension, especially off-road. It’s generally less comfortable than HeyBike’s other folder, the full-suspension Tyson.

When you pair the hot-rod motor with a torque sensor, you get immediate, but subtle, pedal assist on demand. It’s better than any cadence-equipped bike, and thanks to how much power the bike is sporting, you can turn any ride into a leisurely coast if you please.

The Ranger S will not hold up to off-road riding. Anything beyond relatively flat dirt singletracks will put too much stress on the stem and frame hinge mechanisms, never mind that the suspension will be unable to keep up. It’ll handle the dirt and gravel just fine but will struggle when traversing roots, rocks, and other debris.

HeyBike claims a range of up to 55 miles, but I don’t see how you’d get anywhere near that unless you spend most of your time riding with no pedal assist. Given the gearing, you will almost always have pedal assist enabled.

Riding aggressively in the snow, I dropped the battery to 30% life after about 12.5 miles / 20 km of throttle-only riding. I could see you getting maybe three times that on paved flat ground, but the motor is just too powerful for you to get 55 miles off of a 14.5 Ah battery.

Winter Riding the Ranger S

You don’t put 4” sort-of knobby tires on a bike like this and ship it to a northern climate with the expectation that it won’t get cold, after all. In that spirit, the first snowfall the Ranger S saw was about 8” of it in -10c (14f).

The suspension fork did not love the cold. In the cold, it’s squeakier and less performant, though not so bad as to say it’s unsafe or unusable. To compensate for the slight loss in suspension performance, I dropped the tire pressure to 8 psi.

The tires are a mild all-terrain tread and aren’t particularly knobby. They did okay in the snow. It’s good enough that I would be comfortable riding on them in light to moderate snow conditions. 8” is a bit much, but the Ranger S will have no problem navigating a few inches of snow.

Grip is okay, but you have to watch the rear wheel as the hub motor will break traction effortlessly.

I am delighted to report that the fenders do a great job keeping you and the bike clean. My rides in the snow don’t end with me coming in the garage door with my back covered in snow (which can’t be said for the rear fender on the Himiway C5 I reviewed earlier this year).

In fact, with the tires at a nice low pressure, the Ranger S is an absolute hoot to hoon around in the snow. Please don’t take my word for it, though: give it a go for yourself.

Note: ride your bike responsibly. It’s not my fault if you hurt yourself slipping on ice!

HeyBike Ranger S 1000W Build Quality & Components

While the build quality is okay overall, my Ranger S came missing a couple of minor bolts and nuts. I’ve also noticed that I have to check and tighten the stem bolt every couple of rides, or else the stem feels loose.

The pedals are largely forgettable and are ineffective at gripping your shoes. If you pedal aggressively, your feet will slip and slide everywhere. They’re okay to use as platforms if you’re riding the Ranger like a scooter, though.

Like most heavy ebikes, I’d have preferred HeyBike use a thru-axle vs. a dropout axle. At 72 lbs, the Ranger S is heavy, and a thru-axle is better equipped to handle the stresses of that much weight.

Brakes

The RSX two-piston calipers are paired with 180 mm rotors. This hydraulic brake setup offers decent stopping performance in most riding conditions, though I wouldn’t rely on them to perform well for downhill or aggressive technical riding… not that you should be taking the Ranger S there, anyway.

The brake setup is easily accessible and serviceable, though, and replacement parts are inexpensive. I can’t speak to the long-term durability of the RSX calipers, and reports online are mixed.

Drivetrain & Groupset

The Shimano Tourney groupset is very common on entry-level ebikes, so it’s not surprising to see it here on the Ranger S. It shifts fine, though the gear range is pretty limiting for non-assisted riding. The lack of proper climbing gearing means that you’ll be reliant on the motor if you want to go up anything, and at 72 lbs, you’ll regret it if/when you run out of power.

Suspension

The coil suspension fork offers preload adjustment and lockout. It’s not a great performer, with very little travel and a springy feel that becomes hard to miss as soon as the terrain isn’t smooth.

Frustratingly, with the suspension set wide open, it doesn’t feel soft… it just feels more bouncy. Due to this, I typically leave the suspension set to the middle and adjust the pressure on the tires if I want to further soften it.

The Ranger S feels pretty solid with the suspension locked out. Its beefy frame and robust hinge mechanism help compensate for the fact that, you know, it’s got a hinge in the middle of it.

Wheels & Tires

The 20” mag wheels are attractive, but also heavy.. Going with a more traditional rim could have probably saved 8 or 10 lbs, which would have been my preference from a riding dynamics/experience perspective. Visually, I understand why HeyBike chose to use mag wheels, which have a more substantial and robust look.

The 4” wide CST tires have a suitable tread pattern for most on-road and light off-road settings. If you need to ride in sand or snow regularly, you’ll want to swap these tires out for something chunkier.

Display & Settings

The color display is minimalist and, unfortunately, not that adjustable on the bike.

To customize display settings, you’ll need to use the HeyBike app. The app itself is pretty straightforward (the Ranger S connected to my Google Pixel 8 Pro in about 5 seconds), but should HeyBike discontinue supporting the app, you will find yourself locked out of some important functions.

A few things about the display and app:

The battery charge indicator is not accurate. One minute I have five bars, the next I have two (and the app says I have 88%). Well, which is it?

You have to reset the trip settings via the app

The app has three brightness levels: dark, normal, and light. In practice, all were a bit too dim for daylight legibility when wearing polarized sunglasses.

The app allows you to adjust the max speed, display units, PAS settings, speed settings per PAS level, and more. It is fairly deep and worked flawlessly for me.

The app also has route tracking and security functions, but I have not used them enough to give adequate perspective.

Hinge Mechanisms

The stem and frame hinge have a safety mechanism to prevent accidental hinge opening. They are easy to operate and feel good enough in practice, though I would love to see some type of manual interlock to guarantee the stem hinge cannot open without my say-so.

This is a folding bike, so you shouldn’t send it down a mountain. But for where you’re supposed to ride the Ranger S, the stem and frame are up for the task.

Check the stem bolt after each ride, as it’s a single point of failure for the bike and can loosen over time (especially during off-road or aggressive riding).

At $1,800, the Ranger S 1000W is Probably the Best Bang for Your Buck Folding eBike on the Market

While this review has deservedly pointed out a couple of areas HeyBike could improve, the Ranger S remains one of the best folding ebikes on the market at this price point. It might even be the best one at this price point.

Its V8-esque motor puts out gobs of torque, and the torque-sensing drivetrain and relatively stable frame will let you use all of it. The Ranger S is a genuine good time and is happy to tear up the tarmac.

However, all that power comes at a price: range. HeyBike claims 55 miles (88.5 km), but my experience suggests that about half that is a more reasonable number. And, as I learned the hard way, even less when you’re getting throttle-happy in 8” of snow.

It’s not perfect, but the updated 2024 HeyBike Ranger S is a good performer and definitely at the top of “value for money” range. If you’re shopping for a folder, you should look at this one.