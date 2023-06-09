2024 Fire Breathers: Meet the All-New Ninja ZX-10RR

Kawasaki’s indomitable supersport screamer is back for a new season of speed, starring a new variable air intake system (VAI), new connectivity/electronic options, and the usual dazzling must-haves for the Performance Edition.

According to Kawasaki’s press release (copied to coverage on Motorcycle.com by Dennis Chung), the all-new 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR has kept her iconic, 998cc inline-four heart, capable of a blithering 214hp (or 211bhp), thanks in part to the new variable air intake (VAI) – which, by the way, will need a race-kit ECU and sub-controller to activate, otherwise the bike is in a less-yanky Street Mode.

Brakes are blessed by dual high-spec Brembo M50 monobloc calipers gripping large Ø 330 mm discs. The stoppage perks also come with a radial-pump master cylinder and top-tier (re. pro-level) steel-braided lines.

For suspension, we’ve been given 43mm USD balance-free front forks and a linked rear shock, both of which are ridiculously fine-tuned and fully adjustable to ensure the ultimate handling equation.

By the way, the tech list of perks for the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR is insane:

Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF)

Bosch IMU

Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control (S-KTRC)

Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM)

Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS)

Kawasaki Engine Brake Control

Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)

Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper

Power Modes

Integrated Riding Modes

Electronic Cruise Control

TFT Color Instrumentation

Smartphone Connectivity

So what’s so special about Kawi’s ZX-10RR, apart from the race-ready ponies / extra time taken with the bike’s VAI – and where’s the racebike influence?

In case you were curious (or missed some of the above) and find yourself in dire need of the “exclusive Kawi experience,” here’s all the good stuff you’ll be getting if you buy a 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR:

Camshafts designed specifically for the Ninja ZX-10RR

Forged Marchesini wheels designed specifically for the Ninja ZX-10RR

Intake and exhaust valve springs that match the higher performance

Lightweight titanium connecting rods manufactured by Pankl

Lighter weight pistons lower the reciprocating weight

One less piston ring is used compared to the Ninja ZX-10R, improving friction and mechanical loss

DLC coating on the piston pins

Pirelli Diablo™ Supercorsa SP tires

Limited, rack-focused single-seat model

Fine-tuned suspension settings

If you decide on the Performance Edition, she’ll arrive with a Smoke Windscreen and Akrapovič Carbon SBK Replica Exhaust (to Euro 5 regulations) as standard – a perk to add to the new, race-optimized chassis and winglets.

Expect to see Kawi’s hyper screamer hit the shelf for an MSRP of $30,499 USD in Lime Green /Ebony, with availability starting NOW.