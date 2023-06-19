2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900: All In The Name
You can be fully forgiven for thinking the illustrious British Motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has brought out an all-new model. Initially, I was hopeful as well, but then it all became clear. The beloved Street Twin has been renamed the Speed Twin 900. This does indeed make sense when looking at the 2023 Triumph lineup, making the Speed family complete with both 900 and 1200 versions.
As the Street Twin, this bike last saw an overhaul for the 2019 model year. Powered by the latest generation of the 900cc Bonneville engine, the parallel-twin offers an impressive peak torque of 59 LB-FT at a low 3,800 rpm and peak power of 64 HP at 7,500 rpm.
Triumph made sure to provide heaps of safety and technology for the Speed Twin bikes and these include selectable riding modes, Switchable Traction Control, ABS, and a torque-assist clutch. The 41mm front forks, preload adjustable twin RSU rears, and Brembo brakes provide tremendous confidence to toss the Speed Twin 900 around at pace.
The seat height of just over 30 inches and the sub 500-pound wet weight, make the Speed Twin 900 the perfect entry point into the joys of riding a Bonneville machine. Triumph has also included the Speed Twin 900 in the special Chrome Editions. For a $500 upcharge, you can get this unique version.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 models: Jet Black, Matte Ironstone, Matte Silver Ice, and Chrome edition.
2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 model pricing starts at: $9,895 USD / $11,195 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,895 USD / $11,195 CAD
- 64 hp
- Low Seat Height of 30.1”
- Brembo calipers
- Latest Bonneville 900 twin
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 900cc parallel-twin
- Power: 64.1 HP @ 7500 RPM
- Torque: 59 LB-FT @ 3800 RPM
- Wet Weight: 476 lb (216 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.1 in (765 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki W800
- Ducati Scrambler Icon
- Yamaha XSR900
- Moto Guzzi V7
2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|900cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Power
|64.1 HP @ 7500 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|84.6 x 80
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin silencers
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm cartridge forks
|Suspension Rear
|Twin RSUs with preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|Single 310mm floating disc, Brembo 4 piston fixed axial caliper, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-18
|Tires Rear
150/70 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.2 US gal (12 litres)
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|30.7 in (780 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|43.7 in (1110 mm)
|Wheelbase
|57.1 in (1450 mm)
|Trail
|4.0 in (102.4 mm) (TBC)
|Seat Height
|30.1 in (765 mm)
|Dry Weight
|476 lb (216 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Features
ICONIC TRIUMPH DESIGN DNA
With its signature classic Triumph design features, distinctive sound and timeless style, torque-rich performance and easy-handling setup. The Speed Twin 900 builds upon this incredibly popular custom classic to make it more comfortable and beautiful than ever.
BEAUTIFUL PREMIUM DETAILING AND FINISH
THRILLING AND RESPONSIVE TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE
The Speed Twin 900’s responsive Ride By Wire throttle and easy action torque assist clutch, combined with the accessible low seat height and high-specification equipment and technology, gives you a confidence-inspiring, thrilling and responsive ride every time.
EVEN MORE COMFORTABLE AND CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING RIDE
With a low 30.31 in seat height, low stand over, slim width and high-specification suspension, delivered by 41mm cartridge front forks with traditional stylish fork gaiters and twin rear suspension units, the Speed Twin 900 was designed to be as easy to ride as it is beautiful to look at.
CLASS-LEADING TECHNOLOGY FOR ENHANCED SAFETY AND CONTROL
ICONIC TRIUMPH BRITISH TWIN SOUNDTRACK
DESIGNED TO BE PERSONALIZED WITH ALMOST LIMITLESS OPTIONS
Each accessory was engineered and tested to the same high standards as the bike itself, so you’ll know you’re getting outstanding quality, every step of the way. We even offer a two-year unlimited mileage warranty so you can focus on enjoying the ride.
Designed with a low seat and stand over, plus ergonomics and a specification of technology, suspension, brakes and tires all tuned for an accessible confidence-inspiring ride, the Speed Twin 900 is the perfect choice for new riders as their first big bike.
The stylish and accessible Speed Twin 900 is Triumph’s best-selling modern classic motorbike, and this generation sets the standard at an even higher level. Experience for yourself all the capability, performance and easy-handling style that this exceptional motorcycle can offer.
2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Photos
2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Videos
The Triumph Speed Twin 900 | The Entry Level Modern Classic Triumph:
2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900