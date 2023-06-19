2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900: All In The Name

You can be fully forgiven for thinking the illustrious British Motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has brought out an all-new model. Initially, I was hopeful as well, but then it all became clear. The beloved Street Twin has been renamed the Speed Twin 900. This does indeed make sense when looking at the 2023 Triumph lineup, making the Speed family complete with both 900 and 1200 versions.

As the Street Twin, this bike last saw an overhaul for the 2019 model year. Powered by the latest generation of the 900cc Bonneville engine, the parallel-twin offers an impressive peak torque of 59 LB-FT at a low 3,800 rpm and peak power of 64 HP at 7,500 rpm.

Triumph made sure to provide heaps of safety and technology for the Speed Twin bikes and these include selectable riding modes, Switchable Traction Control, ABS, and a torque-assist clutch. The 41mm front forks, preload adjustable twin RSU rears, and Brembo brakes provide tremendous confidence to toss the Speed Twin 900 around at pace.

The seat height of just over 30 inches and the sub 500-pound wet weight, make the Speed Twin 900 the perfect entry point into the joys of riding a Bonneville machine. Triumph has also included the Speed Twin 900 in the special Chrome Editions. For a $500 upcharge, you can get this unique version.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 models: Jet Black, Matte Ironstone, Matte Silver Ice, and Chrome edition.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 model pricing starts at: $9,895 USD / $11,195 CAD

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 900cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 64.1 HP @ 7500 RPM Bore x Stroke 84.6 x 80 Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm cartridge forks Suspension Rear Twin RSUs with preload adjustment Brakes Front Single 310mm floating disc, Brembo 4 piston fixed axial caliper, ABS Brakes Rear Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 150/70 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.2 US gal (12 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 30.7 in (780 mm) Height Without Mirror 43.7 in (1110 mm) Wheelbase 57.1 in (1450 mm) Trail 4.0 in (102.4 mm) (TBC) Seat Height 30.1 in (765 mm) Dry Weight 476 lb (216 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Features

ICONIC TRIUMPH DESIGN DNA TheSpeed Twin 900 contains the same iconic DNA as the first 1959 Triumph Bonneville, which came to encapsulate a whole generation of motorcycle culture, updated and refined for the 21st century with all of the modern capability and performance needed to match its incredible character and style. With its signature classic Triumph design features, distinctive sound and timeless style, torque-rich performance and easy-handling setup. The Speed Twin 900 builds upon this incredibly popular custom classic to make it more comfortable and beautiful than ever.



BEAUTIFUL PREMIUM DETAILING AND FINISH Taking the incredible standard of design details and quality finish to an even higher level, the Speed Twin 900 features a host of design touches with cast wheels with machined spoke detailing, brushed aluminum headlight brackets, throttle body finishers, and a bench seat, this bike simply oozes cool British understated style.



THRILLING AND RESPONSIVE TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE The Speed Twin 900’s 900cc, liquid-cooled twin Bonneville High Torque engine provides an incredible ride. It offers an impressive peak torque of 59 LB-FT at a low 3,800 rpm and peak power of 64 HP at 7,500 rpm, which delivers power and torque smoothly, just where you need it most, low down and in the mid-range. The Speed Twin 900’s responsive Ride By Wire throttle and easy action torque assist clutch, combined with the accessible low seat height and high-specification equipment and technology, gives you a confidence-inspiring, thrilling and responsive ride every time.



EVEN MORE COMFORTABLE AND CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING RIDE The Speed Twin 900 builds on its renowned confidence-inspiring, easy-riding setup with a bench seat that has a 0.39 in thicker foam construction for an enhanced seat-to-foot-to-handlebar ergonomics, and making it even more comfortable whether you’re travelling short or long distances. With a low 30.31 in seat height, low stand over, slim width and high-specification suspension, delivered by 41mm cartridge front forks with traditional stylish fork gaiters and twin rear suspension units, the Speed Twin 900 was designed to be as easy to ride as it is beautiful to look at.



CLASS-LEADING TECHNOLOGY FOR ENHANCED SAFETY AND CONTROL There’s more to the Speed Twin 900 than meets the eye, with a host of state-of-the-art technology beautifully integrated to enhance the bike’s rideability, safety and control. This includes Road and Rain riding modes, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings at the touch of a button. Ride-by-wire offers a more intuitive level of control, while liquid cooling reduces emissions and offers a greater fuel efficiency. The Speed Twin 900’s capability is enhanced further still by Switchable Traction Control, ABS, a torque-assist clutch, an immobilizer hidden inside the key and its under seat USB charging socket. Accessory options include fitted heated grips and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for even more comfort and peace of mind. With a high service interval of 10,000 miles the Speed Twin 900 delivers you great peace of mind and a low cost of ownership.



ICONIC TRIUMPH BRITISH TWIN SOUNDTRACK With a totally unique and distinctive British Twin engine soundtrack, the Speed Twin 900 has an unmistakable rich and warm tone that you will fall in love with. Featuring an innovative design which hides the catalyst box under the motorcycle to deliver a clean slim flowing exhaust profile the Speed Twin 900’s dual upswept brushed stainless steel silencers add the finishing touch to a stunning design and a hair-raising sound.



DESIGNED TO BE PERSONALIZED WITH ALMOST LIMITLESS OPTIONS There was never a more customizable bike than the Speed Twin 900. With over 120 genuine Triumph accessories for you to add your own personal touch and even more performance and style. Options include a wide range of luggage, security options and bodywork, including an aluminum sump guard, fender eliminator and passenger grab rail. Each accessory was engineered and tested to the same high standards as the bike itself, so you’ll know you’re getting outstanding quality, every step of the way. We even offer a two-year unlimited mileage warranty so you can focus on enjoying the ride. Designed with a low seat and stand over, plus ergonomics and a specification of technology, suspension, brakes and tires all tuned for an accessible confidence-inspiring ride, the Speed Twin 900 is the perfect choice for new riders as their first big bike. The stylish and accessible Speed Twin 900 is Triumph’s best-selling modern classic motorbike, and this generation sets the standard at an even higher level. Experience for yourself all the capability, performance and easy-handling style that this exceptional motorcycle can offer.



2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Photos

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Videos

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 | The Entry Level Modern Classic Triumph:

