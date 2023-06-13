2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT: Ultimate Road Adventure

Last year British bike builder Triumph, completely remade the Tiger 1200 lineup, with the aim of giving adventure riders the ultimate machine to match their adventure dreams. This means the Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer remain as awesome as ever for the 2023 model lineup.

All Tiger 1200s are pushed ahead via the 1160cc Inline Triple making 147 hp and 95 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a smooth 6 speed transmission and a lightweight low-maintenance shaft drive. Brembo Stylema® brakes are fitted to all Tiger 1200 models, plus a Showa semi-active suspension, selectable riding modes, and a stunning 7” TFT display with connectivity to the Triumph app.

The road-focused GT models come with cast wheels, 19” on the front and 18” on the rear, and adjustable seat and windscreen heights. The GT Pro has standard heated grips, cruise control, hill control, adaptive cornering lights, and a couple of added riding modes.

Moving into the GT Explorer, the most significant changes are the jump from a 20L fuel tank to a 30L tank and Blind spot detection. A heated seat and tire pressure monitoring add to an already loaded machine, turning the bike into a highly capable long-distance adventure ride.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT models:

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT: Snowdonia White

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT model pricing starts at:

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT: $19,595 USD / $22,795 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro: $21,895 USD / $25,295 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer: $23,595 USD / $28,195 CAD

Model Overview

Price: $19,595 USD / $22,795 CAD

Key Features:

1160cc Triple engine Showa semi-active suspension Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quick-shifter Selectable riding modes Lightweight Drive Shaft

Main Specs Engine: 1160 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

1160 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power: 147 HP (estimated)

147 HP (estimated) Torque: 95 lbs-ft @ 7,000 RPM

95 lbs-ft @ 7,000 RPM Wet Weight: 529 lb (240 kg)

529 lb (240 kg) Seat Height: Adjustable 33.46/34.52 in (850 – 870mm) Competitors BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 S

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 1160cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power 147bhp Bore x Stroke 3.54″ X 2.38″ Compression Ratio 13.2:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 7.87″ travel. Suspension Rear Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment. 7.87″ wheel travel. Brakes Front Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial calipers, OC-ABS, twin 320mm floating discs. Magura HC1 span adjustable radial master cylinder with separate reservoir. Brakes Rear Brembo single piston caliper, OC-ABS, single 282mm disc. Rear master cylinder with remote reservoir. Tires Front Metzeler Tourance, 120/70R19 (M/C 60V TL) Tires Rear Metzeler Tourance, 150/70R18 (M/C 70V TL) Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 Us Gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars Handlebars 33.42″, Handguards 38.66″ Height Without Mirror Low screen 56.53″, high screen 58.93″ Wheelbase 61.41″ Trail 4.72″ Seat Height Adjustable 33.46/34.52″ Wet Weight 529lbs WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Features

ALL-NEW ENGINE The unique, lightweight, new 1160cc T-Plane triple engine has been optimized for capability, character and performance.



WEIGHT The first task was to significantly reduce weight without sacrificing the Tigers’ planted feel and well-earned reputation for comfort.



DESIGN Each Tiger 1200 has been designed to feel as good on the last mile of your adventure as it did on the first.



CAPABILITY Exploring the unknown is what adventure riders dream about. The adrenaline of discovery, the rush of riding in new landscapes.



RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY The latest technology has been incorporated seamlessly into the new Tiger line-up to help you ride further, for longer, more safely and in total comfort.



INCREDIBLE STYLE The Tiger 1200’s rugged good looks, poise and attitude is so much more than the result of an exercise in aesthetics.



