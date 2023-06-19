2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200: A Performance Standard

There is something special about British motorcycles, and the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is blessed with that special DNA. The Speed Twin is a performance standard within the Modern Classic segment of the 2023 Triumph lineup.

Last updated in 2021, the SpeedTwin 1200 is all about midrange performance from the Bonneville twin engine. Making 100 peak horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque, the combination of high compression and aggressive cam profile, allows the rpms to spin up very quickly and still meet current emissions requirements.

Triumph fitted all the modern goodies for the Speed Twin 1200. A top-spec Marzocchi suspension, premium Brembo M50 brakes with 320mm discs provide total confidence pushing the Metzeler Racetec RR tires to their limits. Both ABS and Traction control are switchable and three selectable rider modes are at hand.

Style, speed, and character, it doesn’t get much better in this category of motorcycles.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 models: Jet Black, Matte Baja Orange, Red Hopper.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 model pricing starts at: $12,895 USD / $14,295 CAD

Model Overview

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 1200cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 100 PS / 98.6 bhp (73.6 kW) @ 7250 rpm Bore x Stroke 97.6 x 80 Compression Ratio 12.1:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel Suspension Rear Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel Brakes Front Twin Ø 320mm discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single Ø 220mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 160/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 US gal (14.5 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Rake 22.3 º Width Handlebars 30.6 in (778 mm) Height Without Mirror 43.2 in (1097 mm) Wheelbase 55.6 in (1413 mm) Trail 3.6 in (91.5 mm) Seat Height 31.9 in (809 mm) Dry Weight 476 lb (216 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Features

UPDATED 1200CC HP ENGINE A significant engine update sees an increase in both peak power, now up 3 HP to 98 HP, and also mid-range power. The torque this is also up in the mid-range, which is where the Bonneville twin engine excels, and better still, there is also a reduction in inertia thanks to a lightweight crankshaft and a rare earth alternator. Combined with high compression pistons, revised ports and a cam profile, the Speed Twin is even more responsive than before, spinning up faster and revving harder for longer. Despite these notable increases in performance, the updated engine also improved emissions, making this the cleanest Speed Twin yet. The brushed stainless steel exhaust system was carefully engineered to keep the cat box hidden while twin upswept megaphone silencers deliver all of the trademark Speed Twin roar. Enhancements to the engine, high-specification Marzocchi suspension, premium radially-mounted monobloc Brembo M50 brakes and lightweight wheels are just a few of the updates that reinforce this stunning stripped-back custom roadster’s position at the top of its class. Advanced modern technology allows the use of a ride-by-wire throttle, ensuring the perfect throttle response for enhanced rideability, safety and control. Similarly, the torque-assist clutch gives a light lever action for superb feel and reduced fatigue in the stop/start scenario of a town commute.



CLASS-LEADING HANDLING An instant hit with the media, and praised by Triumph fans all over the world, the Speed Twin was embraced and awarded for its easy, intuitive, class-leading sports handling. Delivering the pinnacle in modern classic sports riding experience was a key part of the design team’s brief. The front suspension was upgraded to higher-specification Marzocchi 43mm upside down forks with cartridge damping for an even more precise, agile and dynamic modern sportster ride. The change to upside down forks also allowed the fitment of higher specification radially-mounted Brembo M50 calipers paired with 320mm discs for phenomenal braking performance. Lightweight cast aluminum wheels also grace the Speed Twin, with high-specification Metzeler Racetec RR tires, delivering improved agility, better handling and incredible levels of grip as standard.



STYLING From the stunning lightweight cast aluminum 12-spoke wheels to the contemporary paint schemes, even more premium style and detailing was engineered into the Speed Twin. Built with all of Triumph’s timeless DNA and beautiful stripped-back modern custom style, now with anodized headlight mounts, mudguard mounts and contemporary graphics, which complement the Speed Twin’s signature 3.8 gallon fuel tank. Premium brushed metal features include the elegant twin upswept stainless steel megaphone silencers, aluminum front and rear mudguards, side panel finishers and heel guards. Each and every part is designed to be as durable as it is desirable, with anodizing used on many metal components, including the swingarm, while features such as the headlamp bowl and bezel are expertly sprayed in the Triumph paint shop for a long-lasting and lustrous finish.



MODERN CAPABILITY

The three riding modes (Rain, Road and Sport) were upgraded for the latest generation Speed Twin with a dedicated throttle map and traction control setting for each mode. Easily switchable via a handlebar-mounted button, should riding conditions or rider mood change, the ideal setting is just a touch away. Advanced rider-focused technology for rider safety and enjoyment is sensitively incorporated into the Speed Twin’s clean and minimalist lines.The three riding modes (Rain, Road and Sport) were upgraded for the latest generation Speed Twin with a dedicated throttle map and traction control setting for each mode. Easily switchable via a handlebar-mounted button, should riding conditions or rider mood change, the ideal setting is just a touch away. Easy-to-read twin clocks with contemporary 3D dial faces feature a huge range of useful information from fuel range to gear position, riding mode setting to service indicator, all easily navigated via a handlebar-mounted scroll button. A handy USB charging port and a built-in immobilizer bring rider convenience, while the latest generation ABS and traction control systems improve safety and rider confidence.



ACCESSIBILITY As exhilarating for the seasoned rider as it is confidence-inspiring for the recently enlightened, the Speed Twin is an incredibly well-balanced, manageable motorcycle. With a slim waist and an accessible low seat height of 31.8 inches, together with tapered handlebars and a comfortable footpeg position, the Speed Twin’s relaxed, upright riding position fits riders of all sizes, and has the perfect poise for every ride, from the urban commute to the weekend blast.



2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Photos

