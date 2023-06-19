2023 KTM RC 390 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM RC 390 Hits Hard In The Ultra Lightweight Competition
Sitting near the bottom of the 2023 KTM lineup is the RC 390 (and its naked sibling, the Duke 390), but don’t let its little looks fool you, the RC is a force to be reckoned with and has been ever since its debut in 2014. This year’s bike doesn’t have any changes, but the mini supersport has received a plethora of updates over the last nine years, and the resulting package is impressive, to say the least.
This little rocket features a single-cylinder thumper, pushing a claimed 43hp and 27 lb-ft of torque – not life-changing numbers, but with a dry weight of just 342 lbs, this thing has more than enough go for some smiles and/or lap records.
While the power numbers aren’t too shabby, the RC’S true charm comes out in its extremely refined handling and maneuverability. The RC uses a lightweight Trellis-style frame, paired to an adjustable 43mm upside-down front fork setup and an adjustable rear shock. Thanks to innovations made by KTM’s racing pedigree, we have no doubt that this bike comes dialled in to perfection and “Ready To Race”. The RC sits with a seat height of 32.4 inches, making it an excellent bike for riders of all heights.
Now that we know this bike can get up to speed and stay there, KTM has fitted the RC with a 4-piston calliper on a 320mm disc in the front and a single piston, 230mm setup in the rear, to take this bike to a halt. ABS is standard and has a handful of uses integrated into the bike. A cornering ABS system considers the bike’s lean angle to make for the safest and most efficient braking while in the twisties. Additionally, the bike comes with “supermoto ABS” obviously borrowed from KTM’s legendary offroad bikes, allowing the rider to safely slide the rear wheel while ensuring no upsets are happening on the front end. Words truly don’t do this bike’s functionality justice.
Much like its performance, this European sport bike obviously takes some cues from KTM’s racing development in MotoGP. It features a striking aerodynamic fairing setup with a big single headlight, foldable mirrors, and a set of height-adjustable clip-on handlebars. The bike is currently offered in two colourways: Classic KTM orange and a dual-tone blue and orange livery that mirrors the Red Bull Factory KTM Racing colours currently being worn by Jack Miller and Brad Binder in MotoGP.
The 2023 KTM RC 390 starts at $5,899 USD / $7,199 CAD.
2023 KTM RC 390 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|373cc, Liquid cooled, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|44 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm Four-piston radial fixed calliper
|Brakes Rear
|230mm Single-piston floating calliper
|Suspension travel (front)
|120 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|150 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|13.7 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Seat Height
|824 mm
|Dry Weight
|155 kg
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 KTM RC 390 Features
2023 KTM RC 390 Photos
2023 KTM RC 390 Videos
Introducing The BEST Beginner SPORTBIKE – 2023 KTM RC390 by Yammie Noob:
2022 KTM RC 390 | Road + Track Review by 44Teeth: