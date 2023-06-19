2023 KTM RC 390 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM RC 390 Hits Hard In The Ultra Lightweight Competition

Sitting near the bottom of the 2023 KTM lineup is the RC 390 (and its naked sibling, the Duke 390), but don’t let its little looks fool you, the RC is a force to be reckoned with and has been ever since its debut in 2014. This year’s bike doesn’t have any changes, but the mini supersport has received a plethora of updates over the last nine years, and the resulting package is impressive, to say the least.

This little rocket features a single-cylinder thumper, pushing a claimed 43hp and 27 lb-ft of torque – not life-changing numbers, but with a dry weight of just 342 lbs, this thing has more than enough go for some smiles and/or lap records.

While the power numbers aren’t too shabby, the RC’S true charm comes out in its extremely refined handling and maneuverability. The RC uses a lightweight Trellis-style frame, paired to an adjustable 43mm upside-down front fork setup and an adjustable rear shock. Thanks to innovations made by KTM’s racing pedigree, we have no doubt that this bike comes dialled in to perfection and “Ready To Race”. The RC sits with a seat height of 32.4 inches, making it an excellent bike for riders of all heights.

Now that we know this bike can get up to speed and stay there, KTM has fitted the RC with a 4-piston calliper on a 320mm disc in the front and a single piston, 230mm setup in the rear, to take this bike to a halt. ABS is standard and has a handful of uses integrated into the bike. A cornering ABS system considers the bike’s lean angle to make for the safest and most efficient braking while in the twisties. Additionally, the bike comes with “supermoto ABS” obviously borrowed from KTM’s legendary offroad bikes, allowing the rider to safely slide the rear wheel while ensuring no upsets are happening on the front end. Words truly don’t do this bike’s functionality justice.

Much like its performance, this European sport bike obviously takes some cues from KTM’s racing development in MotoGP. It features a striking aerodynamic fairing setup with a big single headlight, foldable mirrors, and a set of height-adjustable clip-on handlebars. The bike is currently offered in two colourways: Classic KTM orange and a dual-tone blue and orange livery that mirrors the Red Bull Factory KTM Racing colours currently being worn by Jack Miller and Brad Binder in MotoGP.

The 2023 KTM RC 390 starts at $5,899 USD / $7,199 CAD.

Key Features:
Supermoto ABS Height Adjustable Clip-on handlebars TFT dashboard Adjustable front & rear suspension

Competitors Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Yamaha YZF-R3

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Yamaha YZF-R3

2023 KTM RC 390 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 373cc, Liquid cooled, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Power 44 Hp Bore x Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front 320 mm Four-piston radial fixed calliper Brakes Rear 230mm Single-piston floating calliper Suspension travel (front) 120 mm Suspension travel (rear) 150 mm Tank capacity (approx.) 13.7 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 158 mm Seat Height 824 mm Dry Weight 155 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 KTM RC 390 Features

Frame A new, ultra-lightweight frame design saves 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) over the previous generation, making use of a trellis frame and bolt-on subframe, which also gives the KTM RC 390 improved high-speed stability and increased rider feel. The result? Faster lap times.



Suspension The KTM RC 390 makes use of a completely new suspension setup, giving it real race-bike credibility with unmatched specifications in the sub-400 cc Superpsports segment.



Front Fork Boasting a 43 mm WP APEX open cartridge, adjustable upside down front fork with 30 clicks of compression and rebound damping adjustment, the KTM RC 390 not only shares proper sportsbike technology with bigger bikes, but it also handles like them too. New axle clamps and a hollow axle save weight up front too.



Rear Shock Absorber Tuning your KTM RC 390 to be the perfect track day tool is easy, thanks to a new rebound and preload adjustable split-piston WP APEX shock absorber taking care of things in the rear.



Brakes Reigning in a charging KTM RC 390 comes courtesy of radially mounted 4-piston-fixed BYBRE caliper combined with a 320 mm brake disc upfront and a one-piston fixed caliper with 230 mm disc brake setup on the rear wheel. Not only do these provide the best possible deceleration, they save 960 grams of weight and can be fully exploited thanks to state-of-the-art ABS technology. An adjustable front brake lever completes the package.



Wheels An all-new bionic wheel design features fewer spokes and open hubs, which not only greatly improves handling characteristics, but most importantly, saves a massive 7.5 lbs (3.4 kg) of rotating unsprung mass. This means quicker turn-in on the track and improved durability on the street, making the KTM RC 390 an all-out apex-clipping master.



Engine The KTM RC 390 uses the proven 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine to maximum effect. Revised engine mapping, improved torque figures, and smoother, hard-hitting power delivery means this state-of-the-art powerplant churns out unmatched performance.



Performance Thanks to a larger airbox, increased torque, and ultra-slick throttle response, the KTM RC 390 rockets off the line and into pole position. A new Ride-by-Wire system also means it steps onto the podium with more precise engine mapping, traction control, and the added benefit of optional Quickshifter+.



Cylinder Head Four valves, double-overhead cams and, ultra-hard carbon-coated cam levers mean the cylinder head on the KTM RC 390 produces more power but retains its legendary reliability.



2023 KTM RC 390 Photos

2023 KTM RC 390 Videos

Introducing The BEST Beginner SPORTBIKE – 2023 KTM RC390 by Yammie Noob:

2022 KTM RC 390 | Road + Track Review by 44Teeth: