2023 Husqvarna FE 350S [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Fe 350S Is a Smooth and Approachable Street-Legal Dirt Bike

Possessing a 450-rivaling power-to-weight ratio while delivering an agile feel more similar to a 250, we recognize the FE 350S for its incredible versatility in bringing the perfect balance of weight and power. In addition, this dual-sport European machine features ergonomics that ensure comfort during extended time in the saddle, complemented with WP suspension to further enhance the riding experience.

The DOHC 350 cc engine shares much of its architecture with the 250 cc engine but features an advanced DOHC cylinder head that improves performance and reliability. This powerplant delivers a delicate balance between 450-rivaling power and lightweight 250 handling.

Husqvarna crafted the frame with specific geometry with advanced longitudinal and torsional flexibility, delivering unmatched rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability.

In the braking department, this bike offers the highest level of performance with the new BRAKTEC braking system. This system features GSK wave discs and is tailored for enduro riding, delivering a sensitive and modulated feel. In addition, the new Braktec hydraulic systems offer excellent stopping power and clutch modulation.

Husqvarna also revised the suspension settings on the fork and shock for 2023 to cope with the added superior traction, improving the riding feel. Finally, Husqvarna Enduros sport a new gray color with electric yellow accents to further accentuate the improvements. A perfect addition to their 2022 lineup.

The 2023 FE 350S starts at $11,999 USD / $13,449 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,999 USD / $13,449 CAD

$11,999 USD / $13,449 CAD Key Features: 45 hp 350 cc single-cylinder engine BRAKTEC braking system with GSK wave discs WP suspensions Tool-less air filter access

Main Specs Engine: 350 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4-valve

350 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4-valve Power: 45 hp (32.8 kW) at 9,000 rpm

45 hp (32.8 kW) at 9,000 rpm Torque: 21.8 lb-ft (29.5 Nm) at 7,900 rpm

21.8 lb-ft (29.5 Nm) at 7,900 rpm Wet Weight: 259 lbs (117 kg)

259 lbs (117 kg) Seat Height: 37.4 in. (950 mm) Competitors Honda CRF450RL

KTM-350-XC-F

Beta 500 RR-S

2023 Husqvarna FE 350S Specifications

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Power in KW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 88 mm X 57.5 mm Clutch DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics CO 2 emissions Displacement 349.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption Lubrication Chassis Weight (without fuel) 106.8 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9 l ABS Front brake disc diameter 260 mm Rear brake disc diameter 220 mm Front brake Disc brake Rear brake Disc brake Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Ground clearance 360 mm Rear suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Seat height 950 mm Steering head angle 63.5 ° Suspension travel (front) 300 mm Suspension travel (rear) 300 mm

2023 Husqvarna FE 350S Features

Frame The chromium molybdenum steel frame is expertly crafted using laser-cut, robot-welded, hydro-formed tubes, ensuring the highest level of precision and quality. The specifically crafted geometry utilises advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics, for unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability. The cylinder head mountings are made of forged aluminium, improving handling and comfort. The premium grey powder coated frame features standard frame protectors, providing extra durability.



Integrated cooling and radiators The radiators are expertly crafted using high strength aluminum with CFD (computational fluid dynamics) to channel air through the radiators more efficiently. The cooling system is intelligently integrated into the frame, eliminating the need for additional hoses. The large center tube running through the frame reduces pressure, allowing for a more consistent coolant flow. Additionally, the radiators are mounted as close as possible to the center of gravity for improved handling agility. A radiator fan is fitted as standard.



Composite carbon fibre subframe The carbon composite subframe is unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles and showcases advanced production technology and innovation. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fibre, the 2-piece subframe has a total weight of just over 2.2 lb. With the help of computational dynamics, specific rigidity was engineered into the light and robust subframe, delivering outstanding handling and rider comfort.



Exhaust The exhaust system is expertly designed to deliver class-leading performance at the lowest possible weight. The header pipe is designed and manufactured in two pieces, to be as compact as possible. It also features a joining position, which allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a shorter, more compact silencer without increasing noise levels. The component is crafted from lightweight aluminum and is stylishly finished off in a coating that highlights its premium quality.



TOOL-LESS AIR FILTER ACCESS The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation and ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.



EMS The FE 350s features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body optimised for throttle response. The injector is positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber while the throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage. This provides an immediate throttle response and improved feel.



Electric start and wiring harness The FE 350s comes standard with an electric starter. The system uses a compact and lightweight Li-Ion battery which is 2.2 lbs lighter than a conventional battery. With several years of experience of developing and perfecting electric starting, the proven reliability on the Husqvarna enduro range is second to none, ensuring a quick and seamless start in any condition. Additionally, the wiring harness concentrates all needed electrical components into a common area below the seat for easy accessibility.



Triple clamps The black-anodized, CNC-machined triple clamps offer premium quality standard on all Husqvarna enduro models. They have a carefully calculated 22 mm offset and are designed to provide the perfect harmony between the frame dynamics and fork settings. Expertly crafted using superior techniques and materials, they provide the highest levels of quality and reliability. They also offer 2-way handlebar adjustment as standard, allowing for customisable ergonomics.



