2023 Husqvarna FE 350S [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Fe 350S Is a Smooth and Approachable Street-Legal Dirt Bike
Possessing a 450-rivaling power-to-weight ratio while delivering an agile feel more similar to a 250, we recognize the FE 350S for its incredible versatility in bringing the perfect balance of weight and power. In addition, this dual-sport European machine features ergonomics that ensure comfort during extended time in the saddle, complemented with WP suspension to further enhance the riding experience.
The DOHC 350 cc engine shares much of its architecture with the 250 cc engine but features an advanced DOHC cylinder head that improves performance and reliability. This powerplant delivers a delicate balance between 450-rivaling power and lightweight 250 handling.
Husqvarna crafted the frame with specific geometry with advanced longitudinal and torsional flexibility, delivering unmatched rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability.
In the braking department, this bike offers the highest level of performance with the new BRAKTEC braking system. This system features GSK wave discs and is tailored for enduro riding, delivering a sensitive and modulated feel. In addition, the new Braktec hydraulic systems offer excellent stopping power and clutch modulation.
Husqvarna also revised the suspension settings on the fork and shock for 2023 to cope with the added superior traction, improving the riding feel. Finally, Husqvarna Enduros sport a new gray color with electric yellow accents to further accentuate the improvements. A perfect addition to their 2022 lineup.
The 2023 FE 350S starts at $11,999 USD / $13,449 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,999 USD / $13,449 CAD
- Key Features:
- 45 hp 350 cc single-cylinder engine
- BRAKTEC braking system with GSK wave discs
- WP suspensions
- Tool-less air filter access
Main Specs
- Engine: 350 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4-valve
- Power: 45 hp (32.8 kW) at 9,000 rpm
- Torque: 21.8 lb-ft (29.5 Nm) at 7,900 rpm
- Wet Weight: 259 lbs (117 kg)
- Seat Height: 37.4 in. (950 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF450RL
- KTM-350-XC-F
- Beta 500 RR-S
2023 Husqvarna FE 350S Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|88 mm X 57.5 mm
|Clutch
|DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics
|CO2 emissions
|Displacement
|349.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|Lubrication
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|106.8 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9 l
|ABS
|Front brake disc diameter
|260 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|220 mm
|Front brake
|Disc brake
|Rear brake
|Disc brake
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Front suspension
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Ground clearance
|360 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Seat height
|950 mm
|Steering head angle
|63.5 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|300 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|300 mm
2023 Husqvarna FE 350S Features
Frame
Integrated cooling and radiators
Composite carbon fibre subframe
Exhaust
TOOL-LESS AIR FILTER ACCESS
EMS
Electric start and wiring harness
Triple clamps
