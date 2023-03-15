Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Vince Cicone
2023 Motorcycle Models
··5 min read

2023 BMW S 1000 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 BMW S 1000 RR

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Is A Race Bike Suitable for Every Day Riding

Contents

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is BMW’s high-performance sportbike designed for both track and street use. It features a 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 186 miles per hour. The bike has a lightweight aluminum frame and a sleek, aerodynamic body that contributes to its nimble handling and stability at high speeds. The S 1000 RR has numerous features to ensure control of all that power with its fantastic adjustable suspension and a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control and ABS. In addition, it has a quick shifter for smooth gear changes and an up/down feature for convenience.

Other “street type” conveniences that are standard in other bikes in this year’s BMW lineup like cruise control, heated grips and a passenger package are added options on this model.  Overall, the BMW S1000RR is a top-tier sportbike that offers an impressive combination of power, agility, and technology for riders who demand the best and compares well with other European bikes in this class.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR starts at $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW S 1000 RR in one place.

2023 BMW S 1000 RR

Model Overview

  • Price: $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control
    • 6.5” TFT display
    • M Chassis kit
    • Shift assistant

Main Specs

  • Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke
  • Power: 205 horsepower
  • Torque: 83 lb-ft
  • Weight: 385.8 lbs (175 kgs)
  • Seat Height: 32.4 inches (823 mm)

Competitors

2023 BMW S 1000 RR

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 999cc, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine (BMW ShiftCam)
Engine Power 205 hp at 13,750 rpm
Bore x Stroke 3.15” x 1.96”
Compression Ratio 13.3 : 1
Fuel delivery Electronic injection, variable intake pibe
Starter Electric
Max Torque 83 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Transmission Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears
Drive Chain  525 17/46

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable
Suspension Rear Aluminium swing arm, full-floater pro, central spring strut, adjustable rebound and compression-stage damping, adjustable preload
Brakes Front Twin disc brake, Ø 320 mm 4.5 mm, radial 4-piston fixed caliper (5 mm M wheels)
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 1-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 ZR17
Tires Rear 190/55 ZR17 (with M wheels: 200/55 ZR17)
Fuel Tank Capacity 4.4 gal.
Color Light White/M Motorsport, Passion, Black Storm Metallic
ABS BMW Motorrad Race ABS (partial integral), Brake-Slide-Assist

ELECTRICAL
Alternator 450 W
Battery 12 V / 5 Ah, lithium-ion
Headlight LED headlight
Tail Light LED tail light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 81.6″
Overall Width 33.4”
Overall Height 47.4”
Wheelbase 57.4”
Castor 3.93”
Seat Height 32.4”
Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled

434.3 lbs (M Package 426.6 lbs)

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2023 BMW S 1000 RR

See also

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Features

Outstanding braking

Pushing towards the head of the class: the brake originates from the M RR. For deceleration with maximum braking stability and feedback – paired with precise adaptation to Race ABS.

M Carbon tail-hump cover with camera adapter

Attach an action cam to the carbon seat pad; featuring a recess with an adapter and install the GPS mouse of the M data logger including lap trigger.

New rear end with short license plate carrier

More than just appearance: The new rear makes the RR seem even lighter, sportier and more dynamic. The optionally available M Cover kit for track days is easy to attach, just like in professional racing.

Optimized engine concept

Details and transfers from motorsport: The cylinder head geometry is identical to that in the M RR. In addition, the power output is 205 hp.

Dynamic front view and tall windscreen

Reduce helmet vibration: newly designed front with tall windscreen provides improved aerodynamics around the head. The isolation of the fork bridge brings about further aerodynamic advantages.

Performance-oriented M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger

Work like the professionals: the optionally available M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger makes it possible to automatically record lap times and evaluate relevant riding data on more than 300 racetracks worldwide. European model shown.

Powerful M Lightweight battery

Every ounce counts: the high-quality and durable M Lightweight battery with state-of-the-art lithium-ion technology saves a full 4.4 lbs of weight.

Efficient front and side trim panel with winglet

Up to 37.7 lbs: front and side trim panels have been reworked for optimal downforce and improved aerodynamics. The winglets, familiar from the M RR, have been specially modified.

 

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Photos

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Videos

2023 BMW S 1000 RR review by MOTOBOB:

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Review by Bennetts Bike Social:

BMW Official Websites

Social Media Links