2023 BMW S 1000 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Is A Race Bike Suitable for Every Day Riding

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is BMW’s high-performance sportbike designed for both track and street use. It features a 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 186 miles per hour. The bike has a lightweight aluminum frame and a sleek, aerodynamic body that contributes to its nimble handling and stability at high speeds. The S 1000 RR has numerous features to ensure control of all that power with its fantastic adjustable suspension and a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control and ABS. In addition, it has a quick shifter for smooth gear changes and an up/down feature for convenience.

Other “street type” conveniences that are standard in other bikes in this year’s BMW lineup like cruise control, heated grips and a passenger package are added options on this model. Overall, the BMW S1000RR is a top-tier sportbike that offers an impressive combination of power, agility, and technology for riders who demand the best and compares well with other European bikes in this class.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR starts at $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD

Model Overview

Price: $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD

$17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD Key Features:

ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control 6.5” TFT display M Chassis kit Shift assistant

Main Specs Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke

999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke Power: 205 horsepower

205 horsepower Torque: 83 lb-ft

83 lb-ft Weight: 385.8 lbs (175 kgs)

385.8 lbs (175 kgs) Seat Height: 32.4 inches (823 mm) Competitors Ducati Panigale V4

Yamaha YZF-R1

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 999cc, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine (BMW ShiftCam) Engine Power 205 hp at 13,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 3.15” x 1.96” Compression Ratio 13.3 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic injection, variable intake pibe Starter Electric Max Torque 83 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement Transmission Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears Drive Chain 525 17/46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable Suspension Rear Aluminium swing arm, full-floater pro, central spring strut, adjustable rebound and compression-stage damping, adjustable preload Brakes Front Twin disc brake, Ø 320 mm 4.5 mm, radial 4-piston fixed caliper (5 mm M wheels) Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 1-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR17 (with M wheels: 200/55 ZR17) Fuel Tank Capacity 4.4 gal. Color Light White/M Motorsport, Passion, Black Storm Metallic ABS BMW Motorrad Race ABS (partial integral), Brake-Slide-Assist ELECTRICAL Alternator 450 W Battery 12 V / 5 Ah, lithium-ion Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.6″ Overall Width 33.4” Overall Height 47.4” Wheelbase 57.4” Castor 3.93” Seat Height 32.4” Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 434.3 lbs (M Package 426.6 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Features

Outstanding braking Pushing towards the head of the class: the brake originates from the M RR. For deceleration with maximum braking stability and feedback – paired with precise adaptation to Race ABS.



M Carbon tail-hump cover with camera adapter Attach an action cam to the carbon seat pad; featuring a recess with an adapter and install the GPS mouse of the M data logger including lap trigger.



New rear end with short license plate carrier More than just appearance: The new rear makes the RR seem even lighter, sportier and more dynamic. The optionally available M Cover kit for track days is easy to attach, just like in professional racing.



Optimized engine concept Details and transfers from motorsport: The cylinder head geometry is identical to that in the M RR. In addition, the power output is 205 hp.



Dynamic front view and tall windscreen Reduce helmet vibration: newly designed front with tall windscreen provides improved aerodynamics around the head. The isolation of the fork bridge brings about further aerodynamic advantages.



Performance-oriented M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger Work like the professionals: the optionally available M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger makes it possible to automatically record lap times and evaluate relevant riding data on more than 300 racetracks worldwide. European model shown.



Powerful M Lightweight battery Every ounce counts: the high-quality and durable M Lightweight battery with state-of-the-art lithium-ion technology saves a full 4.4 lbs of weight.



Efficient front and side trim panel with winglet Up to 37.7 lbs: front and side trim panels have been reworked for optimal downforce and improved aerodynamics. The winglets, familiar from the M RR, have been specially modified.



2023 BMW S 1000 RR Photos

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Videos

2023 BMW S 1000 RR review by MOTOBOB:

2023 BMW S 1000 RR Review by Bennetts Bike Social: