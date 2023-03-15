2023 BMW S 1000 RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Is A Race Bike Suitable for Every Day Riding
Contents
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is BMW’s high-performance sportbike designed for both track and street use. It features a 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 186 miles per hour. The bike has a lightweight aluminum frame and a sleek, aerodynamic body that contributes to its nimble handling and stability at high speeds. The S 1000 RR has numerous features to ensure control of all that power with its fantastic adjustable suspension and a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control and ABS. In addition, it has a quick shifter for smooth gear changes and an up/down feature for convenience.
Other “street type” conveniences that are standard in other bikes in this year’s BMW lineup like cruise control, heated grips and a passenger package are added options on this model. Overall, the BMW S1000RR is a top-tier sportbike that offers an impressive combination of power, agility, and technology for riders who demand the best and compares well with other European bikes in this class.
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR starts at $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW S 1000 RR in one place.
Model Overview
- Price: $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- ABS/Pro riding modes/Wheelie Control/Traction Control
- 6.5” TFT display
- M Chassis kit
- Shift assistant
Main Specs
- Engine: 999cc Water/oil-cooled in-line four cylinder four stroke
- Power: 205 horsepower
- Torque: 83 lb-ft
- Weight: 385.8 lbs (175 kgs)
- Seat Height: 32.4 inches (823 mm)
Competitors
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|999cc, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine (BMW ShiftCam)
|Engine Power
|205 hp at 13,750 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|3.15” x 1.96”
|Compression Ratio
|13.3 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic injection, variable intake pibe
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|83 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
|Transmission
|Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox with straight cut gears
|Drive
|Chain 525 17/46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminium swing arm, full-floater pro, central spring strut, adjustable rebound and compression-stage damping, adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Twin disc brake, Ø 320 mm 4.5 mm, radial 4-piston fixed caliper (5 mm M wheels)
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 220 mm, 1-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|190/55 ZR17 (with M wheels: 200/55 ZR17)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.4 gal.
|Color
|Light White/M Motorsport, Passion, Black Storm Metallic
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Race ABS (partial integral), Brake-Slide-Assist
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|450 W
|Battery
|12 V / 5 Ah, lithium-ion
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|81.6″
|Overall Width
|33.4”
|Overall Height
|47.4”
|Wheelbase
|57.4”
|Castor
|3.93”
|Seat Height
|32.4”
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
434.3 lbs (M Package 426.6 lbs)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Features
Outstanding braking
M Carbon tail-hump cover with camera adapter
New rear end with short license plate carrier
Optimized engine concept
Dynamic front view and tall windscreen
Performance-oriented M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger
Powerful M Lightweight battery
Efficient front and side trim panel with winglet
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Photos
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Videos
2023 BMW S 1000 RR review by MOTOBOB:
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Review by Bennetts Bike Social: