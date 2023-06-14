2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Adventure Sport Fun
The 660 Triple is without a doubt one of the most exhilarating engines found in the 2023 Triumph lineup, and in Tiger form makes for a formidable middleweight ADV bike.
Confidence is easy to come by once you swing a leg over the Tiger Sport 660. This is the lightest of all Tiger models, and yet still makes 81 hp from the 660cc triple. The slip-and-assist clutch has a light action and the Showa 41mm upside-down front fork and adjustable rear shock, all work in harmony to get the most out of this nimble machine. British bike building at its best.
The tech package includes selectable Road and Rain modes, switchable traction control, ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and full LED lighting. Have fun choosing from the vast array of accessories offered by the Triumph brand to help make the Tiger Sport 660 exactly how you want it.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 models: Lucerne Blue / Sapphire Black, Korosi Red / Graphite, Graphite / Sapphire Black.
The 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 model pricing starts at: $9,695 USD / $11,495 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,695 USD / $11,495 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 660cc Triple engine
- Showa suspension
- Full LED lighting
- Selectable riding modes
- 5” TFT Display
Main Specs
- Engine: 660 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
- Power: 81 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 47 lbs-ft @ 6,250 RPM
- Wet Weight: 455 lb (206 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.87 in (835 mm)
2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|660cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240° firing order
|Power
|81 HP (59.6 kW) @ 10,250 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|74.04 x 51.1
|Compression Ratio
|11.95:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate, slip
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|X-ring chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Showa 41mm upside down separate function cartridge forks, 150mm wheel travel
|Suspension Rear
|Showa monoshock RSU, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel
|Brakes Front
|Nissin two-piston sliding calipers, twin 310mm discs, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Nissin single-piston sliding caliper, single 255mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17 (58W)
|Tires Rear
180/55 ZR 17 (73W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.5 US gal (17.2 litres)
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|32.83 in (834 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|55.04 in (1398 mm) high / 51.77 in (1315 mm) low screen position
|Wheelbase
|55.82 in (1418 mm)
|Trail
|3.82 in (97.1 mm)
|Seat Height
|32.87 in (835 mm)
|Wet Weight
|455 lbs
WARRANTY
|Service Interval
|10,000 miles/16,000 Km or 12 Months, whichever comes first.
2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Features
MANAGEABLE AND SMOOTH TIGER SPORT PERFORMANCE
The 660 delivers usable triple-cylinder power at the twist of the wrist. Central to the agility and thrilling performance is its 660cc engine; a Triumph triple that beats the twin-cylinder competition, delivering strong torque from low-down and right up through the range, peaking at 47 HP @ 6,250rpm. Power is class-leading and completely exhilarating, peaking at 79 LB-FT @ 10,250rpm. It’s smooth and linear, sporty and fun, for your commute or weekend adventure.
BIKE AND RIDER IN PERFECT HARMONY
CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING
MADE FOR YOU
When everyday versatility is the goal you should not be held back. It’s designed with the rider in mind – make it yours.
ALL DAY, EVERY DAY
MAXIMUM VERSATILITY
