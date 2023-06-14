2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Adventure Sport Fun

The 660 Triple is without a doubt one of the most exhilarating engines found in the 2023 Triumph lineup, and in Tiger form makes for a formidable middleweight ADV bike.

Confidence is easy to come by once you swing a leg over the Tiger Sport 660. This is the lightest of all Tiger models, and yet still makes 81 hp from the 660cc triple. The slip-and-assist clutch has a light action and the Showa 41mm upside-down front fork and adjustable rear shock, all work in harmony to get the most out of this nimble machine. British bike building at its best.

The tech package includes selectable Road and Rain modes, switchable traction control, ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and full LED lighting. Have fun choosing from the vast array of accessories offered by the Triumph brand to help make the Tiger Sport 660 exactly how you want it.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 models: Lucerne Blue / Sapphire Black, Korosi Red / Graphite, Graphite / Sapphire Black.

The 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 model pricing starts at: $9,695 USD / $11,495 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in one place.

Model Overview

660cc Triple engine Showa suspension Full LED lighting Selectable riding modes 5” TFT Display

455 lb (206 kg) Seat Height: 32.87 in (835 mm) Competitors Suzuki V-Strom 650

Honda NC750X DCT

Kawasaki Versys 650

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 660cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240° firing order Power 81 HP (59.6 kW) @ 10,250 rpm Bore x Stroke 74.04 x 51.1 Compression Ratio 11.95:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive X-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa 41mm upside down separate function cartridge forks, 150mm wheel travel Suspension Rear Showa monoshock RSU, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel Brakes Front Nissin two-piston sliding calipers, twin 310mm discs, ABS Brakes Rear Nissin single-piston sliding caliper, single 255mm disc, ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 (58W) Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 (73W) Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 US gal (17.2 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 32.83 in (834 mm) Height Without Mirror 55.04 in (1398 mm) high / 51.77 in (1315 mm) low screen position Wheelbase 55.82 in (1418 mm) Trail 3.82 in (97.1 mm) Seat Height 32.87 in (835 mm) Wet Weight 455 lbs WARRANTY Service Interval 10,000 miles/16,000 Km or 12 Months, whichever comes first. Extension

2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Features

MANAGEABLE AND SMOOTH TIGER SPORT PERFORMANCE Equipped with the proven 660 triple engine, it’s the lightest and most agile Tiger yet. Designed to boost rider confidence from the moment you swing your leg over, with an effortless feel to the Tiger Sport 660. Its smooth, slick 6-speed gearbox was optimized for fun and rideability, while the slip-and-assist clutch provides a light action clutch that reduces rider fatigue, allowing you to enjoy riding this remarkable bike for even longer. The 660 delivers usable triple-cylinder power at the twist of the wrist. Central to the agility and thrilling performance is its 660cc engine; a Triumph triple that beats the twin-cylinder competition, delivering strong torque from low-down and right up through the range, peaking at 47 HP @ 6,250rpm. Power is class-leading and completely exhilarating, peaking at 79 LB-FT @ 10,250rpm. It’s smooth and linear, sporty and fun, for your commute or weekend adventure.



BIKE AND RIDER IN PERFECT HARMONY Bonding with the Tiger’s rhythm comes naturally. It’s the ultimate combination of usable performance and top-end thrills. The accessible Tiger Sport 660 opens doors for new adventure experiences, from touring to all-round versatile riding fun. Designed to excite but tamed to build the confidence you need. Whether it’s your first bike, first adventure sports bike or a versatile steed you’re after, the Tiger Sport 660 has the technology and flare to stir up your riding experience.



CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING Riding confidence is at the forefront of adventure, setting off for a ride knowing the rider-focused technology and high-specification brakes and suspension of the Tiger Sport 660 are there to support you in every moment. The upright poise with lightweight chassis and responsive engine feels agile and maneuverable, never intimidating. Add the slim standover width, 32.8 inch seat height and fine-tuned ergonomics and you get a bike with exceptional maneuverability and handling in every riding scenario.



MADE FOR YOU No two riders are the same, which is why you can personalize your Tiger Sport 660 with a choice of three dedicated paint and graphic schemes and over 40 genuine Triumph accessories. From integrated panniers to twin-helmet top box, you’ll be inspired by the options to suit your adventure.

When everyday versatility is the goal you should not be held back. It’s designed with the rider in mind – make it yours.



ALL DAY, EVERY DAY It’s the ride not the destination, and the Tiger Sport 660 is setup to offer the ultimate in road-adventure comfort. With premium Showa 41mm upside-down separate function forks, Showa monoshock RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjustability, slip-and-assist clutch, Road and Rain riding modes, and the very latest in Triumph ABS and switchable traction control technology. From top to bottom, this Tiger is designed to ease your fatigue and bolster your comfort to keep your adventure going, with or without a passenger.



MAXIMUM VERSATILITY With its 4.4-US gallon fuel tank and class-leading specification, the new Tiger Sport 660 is ready for every ride. Whether that’s brightening up your daily commute, epic trips with friends or maneuvering tight urban spaces, the ride is anything but dull. The Tiger Sport 660’s lightweight chassis, road-focused adventure setup and sporting feel makes for the ultimate companion. Ready to put in the hard work uplifting your working week yet fully capable for weekend blasts and touring fun.



2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Photos

2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Videos

Tripple Powered‼️2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Perfect For Daily Riding

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 – Why I downsized