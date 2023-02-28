2023 BMW F900 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW F900 R Is Stiff Competition In The Naked Bike Class
The 2023 BMW F 900 R is a roadster motorcycle designed for riders who seek sporty performance and a dynamic riding experience. BMW Motorcycles has equipped it with a powerful 895cc engine that delivers 99 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission for smooth gear changes. The bike features an agile and lightweight frame with an adjustable suspension, upside down front forks and adjustable rear. This allows for confident handling and stability on the road.
Much like other models in BMW’s 2013 lineup, features include ABS, LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display with integrated connectivity, and various riding modes to suit different preferences and road conditions. Overall, the BMW F 900 R is a versatile and high-performing roadster that delivers an engaging and enjoyable ride for enthusiasts. It is a great competitor to other naked bikes in the European brands’ lineups.
The 2023 BMW F900 R starts at $8,995 USD and $10,495 CAD.
Model Overview
- Price: $8,995 USD/ $10,495 USD
- Key Features:
-
- ASC and Riding modes Rain/Road
- Water-cooled 4 stroke Two-cylinder in-line engine
- LED lighting
- 6.9” TFT display and connectivity features
Main Specs
- Engine: 895cc 4 stroke water-cooled in line two-cylinder
- Power: 99 horsepower
- Torque: 67 lb-ft
- Weight: 465 lbs (210 kgs)
- Seat Height: 31.1 inches (790 mm) with low seat
Competitors
2023 BMW F900 R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|895cc, Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication
|Engine Power
|99 hp at 8,500 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|3.4” x 3.0”
|Compression Ratio
|13.1 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|67 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
|Transmission
|Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox integrated in crankcase
|Drive
|Endless O-ring chain with shock damping in rear wheel hub
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 1.7″
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable
|Brakes Front
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, Ø 265 mm, single-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|180/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (13 L)
|Color
|Sport, Black Storm Metallic, Exclusive
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad ABS
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Permanent magnetic alternator 416 W (nominal power)
|Battery
|12 V / 12 Ah
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|84.2″ (2,140 mm)
|Overall Width
|32″ (815 mm)
|Overall Height
|44.4″ (1,130 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.7″ (1,518 mm)
|Castor
|4.5″ (114.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|32″ (OE suspension lowering kit: 30.3″, OE low seat: 31.1″, OA high seat: 32.8″, OA comfort seat: 33″, OE extra high seat: 34″)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
465 lbs (211 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 BMW F900 R Features
High-torque engine.
Agile chassis.
Adaptive headlight.
Short exhaust.
Dynamic ESA.
TFT dashboard with Connectivity.
Gear Shift Assist Pro.
