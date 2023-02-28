2023 BMW F900 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW F900 R Is Stiff Competition In The Naked Bike Class

The 2023 BMW F 900 R is a roadster motorcycle designed for riders who seek sporty performance and a dynamic riding experience. BMW Motorcycles has equipped it with a powerful 895cc engine that delivers 99 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission for smooth gear changes. The bike features an agile and lightweight frame with an adjustable suspension, upside down front forks and adjustable rear. This allows for confident handling and stability on the road.

Much like other models in BMW’s 2013 lineup, features include ABS, LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display with integrated connectivity, and various riding modes to suit different preferences and road conditions. Overall, the BMW F 900 R is a versatile and high-performing roadster that delivers an engaging and enjoyable ride for enthusiasts. It is a great competitor to other naked bikes in the European brands’ lineups.

The 2023 BMW F900 R starts at $8,995 USD and $10,495 CAD.

Model Overview

$8,995 USD/ $10,495 USD Key Features:

ASC and Riding modes Rain/Road Water-cooled 4 stroke Two-cylinder in-line engine LED lighting 6.9” TFT display and connectivity features

Main Specs Engine: 895cc 4 stroke water-cooled in line two-cylinder

895cc 4 stroke water-cooled in line two-cylinder Power: 99 horsepower

99 horsepower Torque: 67 lb-ft

67 lb-ft Weight: 465 lbs (210 kgs)

465 lbs (210 kgs) Seat Height: 31.1 inches (790 mm) with low seat Competitors Yamaha MT-09

KTM 890 Duke

2023 BMW F900 R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 895cc, Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication Engine Power 99 hp at 8,500 rpm Bore x Stroke 3.4” x 3.0” Compression Ratio 13.1 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Max Torque 67 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox integrated in crankcase Drive Endless O-ring chain with shock damping in rear wheel hub CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 1.7″ Suspension Rear Cast aluminum dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable Brakes Front Brakes Rear Single disc brake, Ø 265 mm, single-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (13 L) Color Sport, Black Storm Metallic, Exclusive ABS BMW Motorrad ABS ELECTRICAL Alternator Permanent magnetic alternator 416 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 12 Ah Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 84.2″ (2,140 mm) Overall Width 32″ (815 mm) Overall Height 44.4″ (1,130 mm) Wheelbase 59.7″ (1,518 mm) Castor 4.5″ (114.3 mm) Seat Height 32″ (OE suspension lowering kit: 30.3″, OE low seat: 31.1″, OA high seat: 32.8″, OA comfort seat: 33″, OE extra high seat: 34″) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 465 lbs (211 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW F900 R Features

High-torque engine. More torque, more riding enjoyment. Life can be that simple.



Agile chassis. Sporty, intuitive, precise: is there any better feeling than being one with your machine?



Adaptive headlight. One of a kind among the roadster class: steer into the light when turning into a curve.



Short exhaust. Striking and crisp: for an expressive appearance.



Dynamic ESA. Electronically adjustable suspension is a hard thing to find – but you’ll find it with us.



TFT dashboard with Connectivity. The 6.5“ TFT colour display and BMW Motorrad Connectivity. Connect your smartphone with your F 900 R via Bluetooth. The 6.5 inch TFT display will now show you all information relevant to your ride and also offers additional features like navigation, music and telephony.



Gear Shift Assist Pro. You can switch gears without touching the clutch, keeping the tractive force smooth to give you more dynamism as well as more comfort as it keeps your clutch hand free.



