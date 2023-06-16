2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark / S / Nera [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati XDiavel is A Touring Friendly Take On The Diavel

It doesn’t look like 2023 brings anything new for the Ducati XDiavel. However, the package, which is a more relaxed, cruising & touring-friendly take on the regular Diavel, is an extremely refined setup that remains popular among Ducati fans and likely doesn’t need any updates for the time being. For this year, the XDiavel can be purchased in three different packages – Dark, S, and Nera. Each model offers a little more to riders and fills a variety of needs. When combined with the more performance-oriented Diavel V4 and 1260, the Diavel family creates a very succinct entry into Ducati’s excellent 2023 list of model offerings.

Designed in Italy, the 2023 XDiavel makes use of a unique engine among the Ducati family – a 1,262cc V-Twin which has a variable timing system. The variable timing system, which is on both the intake and exhaust valves, optimizes power, delivery, and fuel consumption. The two-cylinder engine produces a reported 152hp and 92.9 lb-ft of torque. The XDiavel has a belt drive system to maximize smooth riding and lower maintenance requirements. Compared to its more hardcore brother, the traditional Diavel, the XDiavel has a much more relaxed, feet-stretched-out cruiser riding position.

As previously mentioned, the bike can be had in one of three model offerings – the basic “Dark” package, the premium “S” package, or the limited production “Nera”. In its most basic form, the XDiavel comes equipped with features like three unique riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, Brembo brakes, and a 3.5” TFT colour display. The “S” adds some extra goodies like full LED lighting and the Ducati Multimedia System – a feature which allows riders to connect their phone to the bikes display in order to display things like directions. The Nera model, which is limited to just 500 bikes, is essentially an S bike with a unique black-on-black livery and a handmade, customizable seat made of Pelle Frau leather.

The Ducati XDiavel Dark and S are only available in one colour – “Thrilling Black”

The 2023 Ducati XDiavel starts at $22,395 USD / $25,195 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark/S/Nera in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $22,395 USD / $25,195 CAD

$22,395 USD / $25,195 CAD Key Features:

Variable Timing 3.5” TFT Dashboard Brembo Brakes Optional 1/500 Nera edition

Main Specs Engine: 1,262cc V-Twin

1,262cc V-Twin Power: 152 hp

152 hp Torque: 92.9 lb-ft

92.9 lb-ft Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)

487 lbs (221 kg) Seat Height: 29.7 inches (755 mm) Competitors Suzuki M109R

Harley Davidson Sportster S

Indian Chief

2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark / S / Nera Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1262cc, Testastretta DVT 1262, V2 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, Desmodromic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, liquid cooled Power 152 hp (112 kW) @ 9,500 rpm Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes Torque 12.8 kgm (126 Nm, 92.9 lb ft) @ 5,000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Belt, front sprocket z28, rear sprocket z80 CHASSIS Suspension Front Adjustable Ø 50 mm usd fork with DLC treatment Suspension Rear Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, remote reservoir, single-sided cast/trellis frame swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M50 callipers, PR16/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 l (4.8 US gal) Color Black on Black/Rosso Siam, Black on Black/Steel Blue, Black on Black/Cemento, Black on Black/India, Black on Black/Selva ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,615 mm (63.6 in) Rake 30° Trail 130 mm (5.1 in) Seat Height 755 mm (29.7 in) Dry Weight 221 kg (487 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark / S / Nera Features

Numbered and limited edition The XDiavel Nera will be produced in a limited-edition numbered series of 500 units. The serial number is engraved on a dedicated plate on the trellis frame.



Saddled by hand The most recognizable part of the XDiavel Nera is the special seat made of Pelle Frau®: a soft natural leather saddled by hand, the result of years of research by Poltrona Frau. It is available in 5 different colours (Siam, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva) and is customized with a series of “X” engraved through a sophisticated laser process, which recall the name of the bike.



Techno-cruiser Soul XDiavel Nera expresses the power of opposites, combining the relaxed pace typical of the cruiser world with the sporty ride and thrilling performance of Ducati. The twin-cylinder Testastretta DVT 1262 is the beating heart of XDiavel. The chassis, suspension, braking system and electronic equipment guarantee comfort, safety and high-level performance at the same time.



Unique and unmistakeable Each saddle, handmade in natural Pelle Frau® leather, is a unique piece, it is available in 5 different colors directly from the Poltrona Frau palette. Accompanying all this are added a wider comfort saddle and a backrest, also in Pelle Frau® leather, suitable for travelling in two without sacrificing style.



2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark / S / Nera Photos

2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark / S / Nera Videos

New 2022 Ducati XDiavel NERA: 10 Things You Need To Know! by MOTOBOB:



Riding The Ducati XDiavel S! by MOTOBOB VLOGS:

