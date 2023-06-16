2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 / 1260 S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 Is V-Twin Powered European Cruiser

The Diavel 1260, introduced in 2019, hasn’t received any updates for the 2023 model year, but the V-Twin powered muscle cruiser is still a really cool package that truly stands out among both its competition and its Ducati lineup brethren. Offered in both the “basic” ( if you can consider a Duc basic) 1260 model and the premium level ‘S’ model, the 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 is a very capable bike.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 features 157 hp and 95 lb-ft, coming out of a 1262cc Testeretta V-Twin. Weighing in at a claimed dry weight of 492 lbs (223 kg), the Diavel has more than enough power to get going.

A power cruiser wouldn’t be complete without some creature comforts to make the ride more enjoyable, whether it’s on a drag strip or a long-haul tour. The Diavel 1260 features a well-padded seat sitting at a height of 30.7 inches (780mm). The Italy-based manufacturer says that a combination of a newly designed frame and a single-sided aluminum swingarm help to keep the riding position comfortable and ergonomic while still allowing precise and agile riding. Additionally, the steel tube trellis does an excellent job of showcasing the bike’s V-twin heart.

At its core, the Diavel 1260 is an extremely premium package, but, if desired, buyers have the option of upgrading to the ‘S’ model, which features a suite of added-on goodies, including front and rear Ohlins suspension, Daytime running lights, a dual direction quick-shifter, and a pair of unique colour options, among others. The S model costs an additional $3,100 USD ($3,400 CAD).

The 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 is available for purchase in Dark Stealth, a blacked-out colour scheme with a black frame and black wheels. The Diavel 1260 S can be bought in either Black & Steel, a black and grey colourway with a yellow frame and accents, or Total Black, which features a red frame on a fully black bike.

The 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 starts at $21,795 USD / $25,295 CAD.

Model Overview

2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 / 1260 S Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1262 cc, Testastretta DVT 1262, V2 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, Desmodromic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, liquid cooled Power 116 kW (157 hp) @ 9,250 rpm Bore x Stroke 106 x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system. Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multi-plate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm adjustable usd fork Suspension Rear Monoshock, preload, and rebound adjustable, Aluminium cast single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 calipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l (4.2 US Gal) Color Ducati Red, Total Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Trail 120 mm (4.7 in) Wheelbase 1,600 mm (63.0 in) Trail 120 mm (4.7 in) Seat Height 780 mm (30.7 in) Dry Weight 221 kg (487 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

Engine Testastretta DVT 1262 The new Diavel 1260 is equipped with a twin cylinder, 1262 cm³, desmodromic Ducati Testastretta DVT with a new architecture, translating to a sportier delivery, and chain final drive. Ducati Quick Shift Evo (DQS) The new Diavel 1260 S comes standard with Ducati Quick Shift up&down (DQS), the system that lets you shift gear without using the clutch, which translates into superior riding pleasure and comfort, especially in urban routes. Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT) Developed and fine-tuned by Ducati engineers, the DVT system optimizes performance and fluidity of delivery at all speed levels. Exhaust system The new Diavel 1260 exhaust is a two-tailpipe, chambered 2-in-1 unit. The exhaust pipes were designed to display the engine and the central body was placed before the rear wheel in order to be barely visible. Chassis Chassis and ergonomics The riding position, the low-seat “power cruiser” ergonomics, the high handlebar, and the central footpegs, very dear to the hearts of first-hour Diavel enthusiasts, did not change. What did change was the chassis. Suspensions The new Diavel 1260 features a fully adjustable, 50-mm diameter fork on the front. Frame The Diavel 1260 frame is a steel tube trellis using the engine as the key focus of the entire chassis set-up. Tires and rims The Diavel 1260 fits fourteen-spoke rims, while the 10-spoke rims on the Diavel 1260 S feature an exclusive design and machine processed surface finishes. Safety Bosch ABS Cornering Evo The new Diavel 1260 is equipped with the Brembo braking system and ABS Bosch 9.1MP control unit, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) together with Traction Control. Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo Ducati Traction Control (DTC) is a system derived from racing which basically operating as a filter between the rider’s right hand and the rear tire. Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC) Adjustable on eight levels, the system analyzes the position of the bike (wheelie) and consequently manages torque and power to guarantee maximum acceleration in safety without misalignments. Like the DTC, it has eight levels and has been incorporated in the Riding Modes. Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL) The “Dragster” spirit of the Diavel 1260 is fully displayed thanks to the Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL). This system ensures a very fast – and safe launch – thanks to the optimized management of the maximum available torque, with a DTC always active and a relentless control of the pitch angle as measured by IMU. Equipment Cruise Control and Hands-Free In order to ensure the highest riding comfort during trips, the Diavel 1260 is equipped with a Cruise Control system, handled by backlit controls on the handlebar. TFT Display The Diavel 1260 instrument panel consists of a TFT screen with a separate indicator panel, located respectively over and below the handlebar. Full LED lights The Diavel 1260 headlight was carefully conceived and is the product of a very focused design process. Both the front and rear lights are full LED, designed to ensure maximum lighting performance. Ducati Link App The Diavel 1260 is compatible with the new Ducati Link app, thanks to which it is possible to set the travel mode (combination of Load Mode and Riding Mode) and customize the parameters of each single Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) using your smartphone to personalize settings easily and intuitively.

