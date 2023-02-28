2023 BMW S 1000 XR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW S 1000 XR Combines Comfort & Power
BMW has made an extreme adventure/tourer/sportbike with the 2023 BMW S1000XR. Targeted towards riders who want a combination of performance and versatility. It features one of the higher power outputs in BMW’s 2023 lineup due to its powerful 999cc engine that produces 165 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The S 1000 XR has a lightweight aluminum frame and a sporty, aggressive design that sets it apart from other adventure bikes.
To keep all that power under control, the bike features adjustable suspension with Dynamic ESA, multiple riding modes, and a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control, ABS, and hill start control. BMW is known for touring comfort and has setup the S 1000 XR also has a comfortable seat and a tall windscreen for long-distance touring. In addition, it has a quick shifter for smooth gear changes and an up/down feature for convenience. While there is stiff competition from the other European brands, the BMW S 1000 XR is a high-performance adventure bike that offers a thrilling riding experience for both on and off-road adventures and should be at the top of your list in this segment..
The 2023 BMW S 1000 XR starts at $16,945 USD / $19,995 CAD
Model Overview
- Price: $16,945 USD / $19,995 CAD
- Key Features:
- BMW ABS
- LED Lighting
- Integrated pannier holders
- Multiple Riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder
- Power: 165 horsepower
- Torque: 84 lb-ft
- Weight: 498 lbs (225 kgs)
- Seat Height: 33 inches (838 mm) at lowest point
Competitors
2023 BMW S 1000 XR Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|999cc, Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts
|Engine Power
|165 hp at 11,000 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic intake pipe injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|84 lb-ft at 9,250 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing
|Transmission
|Six-speed synchromesh gearbox with spur gears
|Drive
|Chain drive, 17/45
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA)
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut, electronic preload adjuster, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA)
|Brakes Front
|Twin disc brakes, diameter 320 mm, floating discs, radial four-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, twin-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|190/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.2 gal (20 L)
|Color
|Light White/M Motorsport, Racing Red 2, Triple Black
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Race ABS, partially integral
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|493 W
|Battery
|12 V / 9 Ah
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|91.8″ (2,333 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.1″ (917 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.5″ (1,411 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.9″ (1,522 mm)
|Castor
|4.5″ (116 mm)
|Seat Height
|33″ (31.1″ with optional lowered suspension)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
498 lbs (226 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 BMW S 1000 XR Features
Engine and performance.
Dynamic ESA Pro.
Striking front design with Pro headlight.
Accessory range like Carbon engine guard.
Optimized weight.
The TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity.
Case system and top case.
2023 BMW S 1000 XR Photos
2023 BMW S 1000 XR Videos
