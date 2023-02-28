2023 BMW S 1000 XR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW S 1000 XR Combines Comfort & Power

BMW has made an extreme adventure/tourer/sportbike with the 2023 BMW S1000XR. Targeted towards riders who want a combination of performance and versatility. It features one of the higher power outputs in BMW’s 2023 lineup due to its powerful 999cc engine that produces 165 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The S 1000 XR has a lightweight aluminum frame and a sporty, aggressive design that sets it apart from other adventure bikes.

To keep all that power under control, the bike features adjustable suspension with Dynamic ESA, multiple riding modes, and a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control, ABS, and hill start control. BMW is known for touring comfort and has setup the S 1000 XR also has a comfortable seat and a tall windscreen for long-distance touring. In addition, it has a quick shifter for smooth gear changes and an up/down feature for convenience. While there is stiff competition from the other European brands, the BMW S 1000 XR is a high-performance adventure bike that offers a thrilling riding experience for both on and off-road adventures and should be at the top of your list in this segment..

The 2023 BMW S 1000 XR starts at $16,945 USD / $19,995 CAD

2023 BMW S 1000 XR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 999cc, Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts Engine Power 165 hp at 11,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic intake pipe injection Starter Electric Max Torque 84 lb-ft at 9,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing Transmission Six-speed synchromesh gearbox with spur gears Drive Chain drive, 17/45 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Suspension Rear Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut, electronic preload adjuster, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Brakes Front Twin disc brakes, diameter 320 mm, floating discs, radial four-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, twin-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 gal (20 L) Color Light White/M Motorsport, Racing Red 2, Triple Black ABS BMW Motorrad Race ABS, partially integral ELECTRICAL Alternator 493 W Battery 12 V / 9 Ah Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.8″ (2,333 mm) Overall Width 36.1″ (917 mm) Overall Height 55.5″ (1,411 mm) Wheelbase 59.9″ (1,522 mm) Castor 4.5″ (116 mm) Seat Height 33″ (31.1″ with optional lowered suspension) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 498 lbs (226 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW S 1000 XR Features

Engine and performance. Typical to the XR, the engine is uncompromising on long distances and designed to be sporty.



Dynamic ESA Pro. A new race-inspired valve technology and a shim package: for unprecedented suspension adjustment range between long distances and the racetrack.



Striking front design with Pro headlight. Aggressive at all times of day: the fierce, sport front design with LED light.



Accessory range like Carbon engine guard. Whether it’s high-quality milled parts or carbon fibre equipment such as the engine guard: Our M Performance parts from the factory or as accessories are developed for true enthusiasts.



Optimized weight. The low weight delivers better acceleration and higher agility. In other words: more riding enjoyment – and a sporty head start.



The TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity. The 6.5” TFT display replaces the instrument panel. BMW Motorrad Connectivity connects smartphone, bike, and helmet via Bluetooth. For navigation, favorite song, and conversations.



Case system and top case. The integrated magnesium case holder is lightweight, completely uncoupled, and self-centring.



