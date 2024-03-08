Recall: BMW Recalls 2024 R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT/GTL/B

BMW is recalling certain 2024 R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT / GTL / B models over front spring struts

An estimated 80% of the 191 recalled models are estimated to be affected by this faulty part

BMW will take care of the faulty component free of charge.

There is no potential for reimbursement since these machines qualify under the BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty program

Owners will be notified around or on April 22, 2024

Dealers were notified around or on March 1, 2024

BMW’s got their second big recall for 2024, and this time, it’s a supplier part that’s not up to standards.

Thanks to some excellent sleuthing from Mike Botan over at ADVRider, we’ve got a new safety recall report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration detailing a few BMW bikes in need of servicing.

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 1250 RT. Media provided by BMW.

Which of BMW’s motorcycles are eligible for this recall?

Heads up: If you are in possession of a 2024 R 1250 RT or a K 1600 GT/GTL/B, you may be eligible under this recall.

Here are a few extra details on the production dates and the faulty part name for each model:

2024 R 1250 RT (produced between August 18 and August 15, 2023) Part #: 31-48-9-899-967

2024 K 1600 GT/GTL/B (produced between September 5 and September 15, 2023) Part #: 31-48-8-552-061



About 140 of BMW’s R 1250 RT models have been affected, leaving around 51 models within BMW’s K 1600 GT/GTL/B ranges eligible under this recall.

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 1250 RT. Media provided by BMW.

What’s the faulty part for this recall?

The NHTSA’s report tells us that a spring strut is the part at fault. A proportional valve in the strut was apparently made from a material that shouldn’t have passed inspections.

In the case of this recall, worries include potential for the valve to unscrew from the valve post.

No valve, no damping qualities in the spring.

Here’s what the report has to say about the problem and potential worries connected to this recall:

The front spring strut may have been manufactured with a proportional valve in the damper made from a material not corresponding to specifications. As a result, the valve may unscrew from the valve post over the course of the service life…. If loss of damping occurs, it may be noticed by the rider. Riding stability may be impaired, especially at higher speeds, which could increase the risk of a crash.” – Part 573 Safety Recall Report, 24V-165 ( NHTSA )

A view of BMW’s 2024 R 1250 RT. Media provided by BMW.

What is BMW doing about the faulty component?

This is a standard recall, so standard procedure applies.

BMW owners will be notified by First Class mail to take their motorcycle to an authorized BMW motorcycle dealer to have the remedy performed free of charge.

Note: Since this is a 2024 range of bikes affected by a recall, the machines are covered under BMW’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty program, so there will be no potential for reimbursement.

BMW’s 2024 K 1600 GTL. Media provided by BMW.

When will BMW notify owners and dealers about this recall?

While dealers were notified by March 1st of this month, owners will be expecting the notification to come in on or around April 22, 2024.

BMW’s 2024 K 1600 GTL. Media provided by BMW.

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either BMW’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

BMW Customer Service Telephone #:1-800-525-7417 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Recall No: 24V-165 (24V16500) www.nhtsa.gov

Do you know of anybody affected by BMW’s most recent recall?