2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125: Convenient, Fun, & Tougher Than You Think

It would be unfair to say that small bikes are Yamaha’s thing—they certainly have some big, bad options in their 2022 motorcycle lineup—but they also know how to build a damn good scooter, and the Zuma 125 proves it. An economical little machine developed for comfortable commuting, The Zuma 125 (called the BWS in Canada) is also surprisingly rugged, thanks to its modern design and features.

The Yamaha Blue Core 125cc 4-stroke engine in this thing only puts out 8 HP, but its fully-automatic V-belt transmission makes delivering that power a breeze. Other conveniences and rider aids here include a shocking amount of storage (thanks to multiple built-in compartments), unified braking system, handsome LCD instrument cluster, and push seat with enough room on it to carry a passenger without feeling cramped. There are also new asymmetric headlights in the front for a more rugged look and better coverage in low-light conditions.

The 2022 Zuma 125 is available in Matte Black and Yamaha Blue. As far as scooters from the big Japanese motorcycle makers go, this is one of your better buys out there. It starts at $3,699 USD/$4,299 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $3,699 USD/$4,299 CAD

$3,699 USD/$4,299 CAD Key Features: Ample built-in storage compartments Automatic V-belt transmission for twist-and-go power delivery Plush seat for extra comfort and two-up riding

Key Specs Engine: 125cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve single-cylinder

125cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve single-cylinder Power: 8 hp

8 hp Torque: N/A

N/A Dry Weight: 282 lbs (128 kg)

282 lbs (128 kg) Seat Height: 30.9 in (785 mm) Key Competitors Honda PCX

Yamaha XMAX

Aprilia SR GT

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 125cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC single; 4 valves Power 8 HP Bore x Stroke 52.0mm × 58.7mm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission V-Belt automatic Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic upright fork with 3.2 in of travel Suspension Rear Dual shock absorber with swingarm with 3.1 inches of travel Brakes Front Disc brake / 245mm / single disc with double-piston caliper​ Brakes Rear Disc brake / 230mm / single disc with single-piston caliper​ Tires Front 120/70-12 51L Tires Rear 130/70-12 56L Fuel Tank Capacity 1.6 Color ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI (Transitor Controlled Ignition) Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 75.6 in Overall Width 29.9 in Overall Height 45.3 in Wheelbase 52.8 in Rake Maximum Ground Clearance Seat Height 30.9 in Wet Weight 282 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Features

TOP FEATURES Automatic Convenience

A fully-automatic V-belt transmission and push-button electric starting make the Zuma 125 a super-convenient transportation option. Standard center and side stands, along with a locking cover on the ignition switch, make it easy and secure to park, too.

The cavernous underseat storage compartment is roomy enough for a full-face helmet and features two helmet hangers. The front storage compartment is equipped with an electric USB socket for conveniently charging your device on the go.

There’s room for two atop the Zuma 125’s seat and lots of locking storage beneath it. The step-through floorboards making getting on and off a breeze. ENGINE Automatic Convenience

Fully automatic, V-belt transmission with centrifugal clutch provides easy, twist-the-throttle-and-go operation with great off-the-line acceleration.

An upswept muffler incorporates two exhaust catalysts to reduce air pollution and meet emission regulations.

A reliable steel engine bracket with rubber bushing linkage contributes a comfortable ride with reduced vibration. The link mechanisms are positioned on the underside of the chassis to maximize space for the storage compartment.

A decompression mechanism on the Zuma 125 reduces the engine cranking compression pressure, combined with a starter generator control unit for smooth, quiet engine starts with better fuel consumption.

The Zuma 125’s engine features Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, changing valve timing at different rpm, for linear acceleration, strong torque at lower speeds and power that lasts into the top-end.

Yamaha’s Blue Core 125cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, delivers excellent fuel efficiency and significant power for its compact size, using an SOHC 4-valve head with 11.2:1 compression ratio, a DiASil cylinder and an aluminum alloy forged piston. The fuel injection provides the optimal fuel mixture for varying conditions, including easy cold starts. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Comfortable Ergonomics

A plush and roomy riding position is ready for two, with a narrow seat design for easier flat-footing at stops, and plenty of leg space in front of the rider’s seat. Meanwhile, the passenger gets dedicated foldable footrests and secure handholds that blend cleanly into the Zuma 125’s body design.

The telescopic fork features beefy outer tubes for strength, while fork boots help protect the large 33mm inner tubes from debris. The rear wheel swingarm features twin rear shocks with a full 3.1 in of travel for comfortable riding both on streets and on unpaved roads.

The Zuma 125 boasts extreme fuel efficiency carrying the 1.6 gallon fuel tank over a wide cruising range. Its fuel tank emissions system includes a charcoal canister to control gasoline evaporation and reduce air pollution.

The robust steel-tube frame is light but strong, and features a step-through design for easy mounting.

Fat 120/70-12 front and 130/70-12 rear DURO tubeless tires have an aggressive looking block pattern combined with newly designed lightweight wheels for great handling on unpaved roads and on the street.

245mm hydraulic front disc and 230mm rear disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power while the wave-type front rotor design adds cutting-edge style. With a unified brake system, the rear brake lever applies some braking force to the front brake, while keeping the front brake from operating alone, for safe and smooth-controlled stops. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Modern Gauge Package

The Zuma 125’s stylish LCD meter features a fuel gauge as well as a full range of indicator lights with easy-to-read visibility.

The cavernous underseat storage compartment is roomy enough for a full-face helmet and features two helmet hangers. The front storage compartment is equipped with an electric USB socket for conveniently charging your device on the go.

The Zuma 125 provides both a centerstand and side stand for parking convenience. For extra security when parked, the main switch is equipped with a keyhole lock cover. And the fuel filler is found just left of the ignition switch for easy refueling. New For 2022 Blue Core VVA Engine

Powering the Zuma 125 is a compact Yamaha Blue Core, VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) 125cc 4-stroke engine with 4 valves, a 11.2:1 compression ratio, DiASil cylinder and aluminum alloy forged piston, giving this scooter modern reliability and economical performance. With an amazing 101 mpg* and a 1.6 gallon fuel tank, you get plenty of range, too.

The Zuma 125 features a new rugged asymmetric headlight design with easily adjustable beams to optimize view angles for a wide range of riders.

Beneath the new rugged styling, the Zuma 125 is built around a strong steel frame with aggressive tread tires, and tough suspension. This scooter boasts capability on roads of all sorts, with plenty of attitude for your daily commute.

