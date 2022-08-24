2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Blends Vintage Racing Legacy With Modern Performance
The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 is among the most striking motorcycles in the brand’s 2022 catalog and the motorcycle market, specifically in the ‘modern classic’ segment, because of its retro style and impressive performance.
In 2021 this motorbike was improved in several aspects, such as the counter-rotating crankshaft, its DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) treatment, new tappets, and new titanium valve guides.
MV Agusta also redesigned the exhaust, the injectors (0.5 bar more pressure), and the firmware improved the management logic and engine control, thus resulting in a more precise and refined throttle feel. In addition, the dual-flow radiator is new and improves cooling by over 5%.
This Italian-made neo-retro bike features the evolution of the MV EAS 3.0 electronic quick-shift system that is now faster, smoother, and more precise. In addition, the clutch has also been updated with a pressure plate that makes it more manageable and quieter.
The excellence of the chassis of this vintage sports car also improved its architecture with new plates to improve the torsional and longitudinal rigidity of the whole and a more comfortable seat.
Of course, the electronics of the Superveloce 800 are at the forefront with its IMU, which knows the position in space (for example, the inclination) and other data to later manage the rest of the electronic assistance.
The Continental MK100 ABS offers cornering function, traction control, and rear wheel lift-up mitigation.
The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 starts at $21,245 USD / $27,143 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $21,245 USD / $27,143 CAD
- Key Features:
- 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors
- Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
Competitors
- Bimota KB4
- Suzuki Katana
- Yamaha XSR900
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|147 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Pearl Metallic Yellow, Mat metallic Graphite, Black, Ago Red, Ago Silver, Black
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|17/43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.015 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|760 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Features
Electronics
Technology
Safety
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Photos
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Videos
2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 First Ride At Barber Motorsports Park
MV Agusta 2021 Reveal: Superveloce