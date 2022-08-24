2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Blends Vintage Racing Legacy With Modern Performance

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 is among the most striking motorcycles in the brand’s 2022 catalog and the motorcycle market, specifically in the ‘modern classic’ segment, because of its retro style and impressive performance.

In 2021 this motorbike was improved in several aspects, such as the counter-rotating crankshaft, its DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) treatment, new tappets, and new titanium valve guides.

MV Agusta also redesigned the exhaust, the injectors (0.5 bar more pressure), and the firmware improved the management logic and engine control, thus resulting in a more precise and refined throttle feel. In addition, the dual-flow radiator is new and improves cooling by over 5%.

This Italian-made neo-retro bike features the evolution of the MV EAS 3.0 electronic quick-shift system that is now faster, smoother, and more precise. In addition, the clutch has also been updated with a pressure plate that makes it more manageable and quieter.

The excellence of the chassis of this vintage sports car also improved its architecture with new plates to improve the torsional and longitudinal rigidity of the whole and a more comfortable seat.

Of course, the electronics of the Superveloce 800 are at the forefront with its IMU, which knows the position in space (for example, the inclination) and other data to later manage the rest of the electronic assistance.

The Continental MK100 ABS offers cornering function, traction control, and rear wheel lift-up mitigation.

The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 starts at $21,245 USD / $27,143 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $21,245 USD / $27,143 CAD

$21,245 USD / $27,143 CAD Key Features: 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork and Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm

147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm

65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)

421 lbs (191 kg) Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm) Competitors Bimota KB4

Suzuki Katana

Yamaha XSR900

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 147 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Pearl Metallic Yellow, Mat metallic Graphite, Black, Ago Red, Ago Silver, Black DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 17/43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.015 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 760 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Features

Electronics Sport, Race, Rain, Custom: four engine maps dedicated to the Superveloce 800. Four electronic “souls” capable of changing the bike’s character to adapt it to the requirements of the rider, or those of the road. Three of the maps are pre-set, the fourth is fully customisable.



Technology The history of MV Agusta permeates every single detail of the Superveloce 800. But beyond its timeless design inspired by the glorious past, it reveals the most modern technology, concentrated in its 173 kg, as well as leading-edge electronics to satisfy the most demanding riders.



Safety The brake system features radial four-piston callipers and large-diameter discs. The aim is to offer state-of-the-art brake power and, most of all, confidence-inspiring control, which is fundamental in all circumstances.



2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Photos

2022 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Videos

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 First Ride At Barber Motorsports Park

MV Agusta 2021 Reveal: Superveloce