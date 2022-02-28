2022 KTM 890 Duke GP Unveiled

KTM has taken the wraps off the newest additions to the 890 Duke range – the 890 Duke GP. Despite the ‘GP’ suffix, this iteration of the 890 Duke boasts only a MotoGP-inspired color scheme and not performance-oriented updates as one would expect.

The new 890 Duke GP features an orange and black colorway that draws inspiration from the KTM MotoGP bikes. The bike also comes with a pillion seat cowl and orange-painted wheels. Beyond that, the 890 Duke GP has nothing to offer over its standard counterpart. Powering the bike is the same LC8 parallel-twin engine with peak figures of 115hp and 92Nm of torque.

As Autocar India reports, hardware bits like the chromium molybdenum frame with an aluminum sub-frame, adjustable WP Apex suspension, and Brembo Stylema brakes have been carried over as is.

The 890 Duke GP will also offer the same electronics package as the standard bike, including IMU-assisted traction control and ABS, a Supermoto mode, and three riding modes — Sport, Rain, and Street (with an option for adding a fourth Track mode).

The third model in the 890 Duke range, the higher-spec 890 Duke R, is an extremely capable machine that KTM could fine-tune for the racetrack with minor updates. We’d have liked for the ‘GP’ iteration of the 890 Duke to, perhaps, address that need. Nevertheless, given how popular these orange machines are getting, we’re sure the 890 Duke GP will find its way into many garages across the country despite offering only a new color scheme.