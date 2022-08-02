2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Is a Feature-Packed Tourer

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup includes the base Roadmaster, the Roadmaster Dark Horse, and the Roadmaster Limited. While the base Roadmaster still features an old-school design with more elaborate curves and a wide fairing, the Roadmaster Dark Horse employs a more modern style with streamlined saddlebags and a sleeker fairing.

Powered by the 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin Thunderstroke 116, the Roadmaster Dark Horse has more than enough performance for you to cruise the highways endlessly and comfortably. While the American manufacturer has not revealed an official peak output figure, it has mentioned that peak torque output is an impressive 126 lb-ft. To enable better bike control, the Roadmaster Dark Horse features three selectable ride modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control.

Barring the stylistic changes, the Roadmaster Dark Horse is similar to the base Roadmaster model. Indian Motorcycle has equipped it with a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and a 200-watt audio system. The bike also has a power windshield, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, a tire pressure monitoring system, keyless ignition, and more.

For 2022, the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is available in three color schemes — Black Smoke, Polished Bronze, and Silver Quartz Smoke.

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $30,999 USD / $37,699 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $30,999 USD / $37,699 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Blacked-out components and details 200-watt audio system with AM/FM, Bluetooth Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay

Main Specs Engine: 1,890 V-twin

1,890 V-twin Power: NA

NA Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 890 lbs (403 kg)

890 lbs (403 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Honda Gold Wing

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Polished Bronze, Silver Quartz Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.1 in / 2593 mm Overall Width 40.2 in (1,022 mm) Overall Height 55.7 in / 1415 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features

MEAN STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Confident and mean American style makes a bold statement with premium blacked-out finishes front-to-back. Command attention with the iconic headdress atop an open fender showing off a 19-inch contrast cut spoked front wheel.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 blacked-out engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat comes standard, adding even more rider and passenger comfort whatever the weather conditions. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



Optimized Airflow A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Lower fairing vents manage airflow for optimal rider and passenger comfort.



2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Photos

2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Videos

Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Walkaround by Bell County Motoworks:

2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Review by Autocar India: