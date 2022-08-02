2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Is a Feature-Packed Tourer
The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup includes the base Roadmaster, the Roadmaster Dark Horse, and the Roadmaster Limited. While the base Roadmaster still features an old-school design with more elaborate curves and a wide fairing, the Roadmaster Dark Horse employs a more modern style with streamlined saddlebags and a sleeker fairing.
Powered by the 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin Thunderstroke 116, the Roadmaster Dark Horse has more than enough performance for you to cruise the highways endlessly and comfortably. While the American manufacturer has not revealed an official peak output figure, it has mentioned that peak torque output is an impressive 126 lb-ft. To enable better bike control, the Roadmaster Dark Horse features three selectable ride modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control.
Barring the stylistic changes, the Roadmaster Dark Horse is similar to the base Roadmaster model. Indian Motorcycle has equipped it with a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and a 200-watt audio system. The bike also has a power windshield, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, a tire pressure monitoring system, keyless ignition, and more.
For 2022, the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is available in three color schemes — Black Smoke, Polished Bronze, and Silver Quartz Smoke.
The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $30,999 USD / $37,699 CAD
2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Polished Bronze, Silver Quartz Smoke
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.1 in / 2593 mm
|Overall Width
|40.2 in (1,022 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.7 in / 1415 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features
MEAN STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES
PREMIUM AUDIO
Optimized Airflow
2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Photos
2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Videos
Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Walkaround by Bell County Motoworks:
2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Review by Autocar India: